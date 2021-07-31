Real Madrid consider move for Argentine defender - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. Los Blancos have parted ways with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer, and are therefore looking to sign a defender.

According to El Gol Digital, Real Madrid are making use of Big Data analytics to identify an ideal replacement for Raphael Varane. The La Liga giants, as a result, are targeting the signing of Argentina star Lisandro Martinez.

Since joining Ajax in the summer of 2019, Lisandro Martinez has developed into one of the most impressive and promising defenders in the Eredivise. He made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club last season and scored three goals. The defender has also earned three caps for the Argentina national team.

Lisandro Martinez has been linked with a move to Barcelona, Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the past but it is Real Madrid who have expressed an interest in the 23-year-old.

Real Madrid let Sergio Ramos leave the club after the expiration of his contract this summer, and sold Raphael Varane to Manchester United for £34 million. Los Blancos have signed a ready-made replacement for Ramos in the form of Austrian defender David Alaba. The former Bayern Munich star joined Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

The club will now switch their efforts to signing a replacement for Raphael Varane. Real Madrid defenders Nacho and Eder Militao were impressive for the club last season in the absence of Varane and Ramos due to injury.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, however, believes the club need to add another top-quality centre-back.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Pau Torres and Nikola Maksimovic, but believe Lisandro Martinez could be a cheaper option than the aforementioned players.

Real Madrid could look to sign Jerome Boateng instead of Lisandro Martinez this summer

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to add an experienced defender to his line-up this summer after the departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. Despite being one of the most promising young defenders in Europe, Lisandro Martinez is still quite inexperienced.

Real Madrid could therefore make a move for German defender Jerome Boateng. The former Bayern Munich star is a free agent this summer after the expiry of his contract with the Bundesliga champions.

