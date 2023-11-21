Real Madrid consider surprise move to sign ex-Chelsea star after Vinicius’ injury: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly considering signing former Chelsea star Timo Werner after Vinicius Junior tore his bicep while on international duty with Brazil.

This comes as a blow to the winger, who already missed four matches earlier in the season due to injury. Los Blancos are reportedly considering a loan move for the aforementioned Germany international, according to SPORT.

Werner joined the Blues from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig for a fee of around £47.7 million and came in with huge expectations. However, the 27-year-old attacker had a torrid time at Stamford Bridge that saw him score just 23 goals and bag 21 assists from 89 appearances.

After a disappointing spell with the Blues, Werner reunited with the German side RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 for €30 million. However, the striker is not enjoying the best of times in the Bundesliga this campaign.

He's managed just two starts in the competition from eight appearances while bagging two goals. Last season, he managed just nine strikes in the German top flight.

Amid Werner's concerning form, it would seem surprising that Real Madrid would want the forward to replace Vinicius, who is an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's team. So far this season, the Brazilian winger has scored six goals and assisted four from 13 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea star Reece James not ruling out Real Madrid move - Reports

Reece James (via Getty Images)

Chelsea right-back Reece James has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Manchester City in the past few weeks. However, reports claim that the player wishes to stay put at Stamford Bridge.

TeamTalk suggested that a source recently revealed James' plans of not ruling out a future move to either side despite his wishes to remain with the Blues for now. TeamTalk claims that the source said:

"Reece and his camp are aware that if he wanted to leave, City would be first in the queue – but that isn’t under consideration. He loves Chelsea, they love him, and he wants to lift the Premier League as their captain.

“In the future, could he be tempted by Real Madrid? That would depend how things go, but don’t rule it out."

Not only is James an important player for Mauricio Pochettino, but he was also entrusted with the responsibility of captaincy before the season's commencement. After coming up the ranks with his current employers, James has managed 153 appearances for the west Londoners, bagging 11 goals and 21 assists across all competitions.