Real Madrid considering £68m move for Chelsea and Liverpool target to replace Luka Modric: Reports

According to Fichajes, as reported by the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are considering making a move for Chelsea and Liverpool target Moises Caceido as a replacement for Luka Modric.

Modric is currently 37 years old and is expected to leave the club in the coming seasons. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is impressed by Caicedo's quality. He is a physical player with great ability on the ball.

The player is currently valued at a price of about £68 million (€80 million) by Brighton & Hove Albion. The 21-year-old midfielder is young and still has three years left on his current contract. Hence, any interested club will have to fork out a big fee in a bid to convince the Premier League club to sell him.

Caicedo has featured in all 12 of Brighton's games so far this season and has scored one goal.

The club will look to tie him down to a lucrative deal to fend off any potential interest. Former Seagulls manager Graham Potter was keen to give the player a pay-rise to make a move away for the player difficult. While Potter has left for Chelsea, Caicedo remains an important player under Roberto De Zerbi.

Caicedo currently earns only £10,000 a week at Brighton. The club is looking to raise his pay up to £60,000 and make him one of the highest earners in the side.

With the complications and Chelsea and Liverpool also interested, Los Blancos might have to break the bank for the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos talks about his future at the club

Real Madrid midfielder Tini Kroos

Luka Modric's midfield partner Toni Kroos is another aging member of the Real Madrid squad. The Germany international is currently 32 years old.

While speaking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash against Celtic, Kroos spoke about his future at the club. He said (via realmadrid.com):

“It’s funny to read things when even I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ll think about it next year, or in the break. I’ll gradually make a decision on what I want to do. What I’ve always said won’t change, that I won’t be going anywhere, I’m not going to change club. I’ll retire here, but I don’t know when.

"The club and I are relaxed about it, we always talk and there’s nothing new. It’s a very special relationship, it always has been during these eight years, and I’m sure that won’t change. We’ll speak in January, February or March”.

The duo of Kroos and Modric have cemented their legacy at the Madrid club. They have played 279 games together and have won every trophy available.

