Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio picks between Sergio Ramos and Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio made his pick between club legend Sergio Ramos and Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk in a quickfire interview. According to Madrid Zone on X, Asencio chose Ramos over Van Dijk when asked to compare the two. In fact, Asencio chose Ramos over an array of other defenders.

Sergio Ramos is a venerated figure in Spanish football, having won five LaLiga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies and four FIFA Club World Cups with Real Madrid. He also won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain, as well as the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

When asked to choose between Ramos and former Chelsea and current Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, Asencio had no hesitation in picking the former. The 22-year-old also chose the Spain legend over Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias and Reds great Van Dijk, two of the best central defenders in the Premier League.

When put on the spot and asked to choose between Ramos and himself, Asencio slyly replied that while he would pick the former now, he might change his view in the future. Having made the jump from Real Madrid Castilla to the senior team this season, Asencio has played 30 matches across all competitions.

The youngster has been a pillar of strength for manager Carlo Ancelotti after an array of injuries ruled senior defenders Eder Militao, David Alaba and Daniel Carvajal out for long parts of the season.

Real Madrid fighting for trophies on multiple fronts

Real Madrid are currently placed second in LaLiga table, just behind arch-rivals Barcelona, who are leading with 60 points. While Madrid also have 60 points, the Catalan side have a much better goal difference. Moreover, Los Blancos have also played a game more than Barcelona, putting the latter in a stronger position.

Real Madrid are the LaLiga defending champions and will want to ensure they do not miss out on the title this season. Barca, however, appear to be a different beast altogether under new manager Hansi Flick, and could end up spoiling Madrid's party.

Los Blancos are also doing well in the UEFA Champions League, where they have booked their quarterfinal berth by beating cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. Barcelona too are going strong in the continental tournament and have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will face Arsenal.

