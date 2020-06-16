"Real Madrid is a dream come true!" Hazard reveals Champions League aspirations in fascinating new video

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard reveals his desire to win the Champions League in a video released by the club's website.

The video also features Roberto Martinez and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Eden Hazard wants to succeed at Real Madrid

In an inspirational video released by Real Madrid's official page, Eden Hazard and his former teammates and managers reveal the Belgian star's admiration for Real Madrid and his desire to win the Champions League.

The video features the like of Roberto Martinez, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois. Eden Hazard left EPL club Chelsea to join Real Madrid as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2019.

Roberto Martinez, in particular, had very positive words for the Real Madrid forward and praised his leadership abilities. Eden Hazard has worked with Martinez in the past for the Belgian national team.

"Hazard has everything he needs to become a great leader at Real Madrid."

Eden Hazard has not had the best of seasons at Real Madrid so far but will look to make up for his lack of form ahead of the hectic La Liga schedule

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane cannot be disliked, according to Eden Hazard

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard showers accolades on Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid secures Eden Hazard's signature from Chelsea for a hefty €100 million fee in the 2019 summer transfer window. It is a well-known fact that Eden Hazard has admired Real Madrid throughout his career. The Belgian superstar grabbed the opportunity to join Los Blancos last year and inherited Cristiano Ronaldo's number 7 shirt.

While things may not have gone exactly as planned for Real Madrid's new high-profile recruit, Hazard stated that he placed a tremendous amount of faith in Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

"Whether you are a Madridista or not, if you are truly a football fan, you cannot dislike Zidane. We watched him all the time with Real Madrid and France, at the Euros and at the World Cup."

Zinedine Zidane was one of the best players in the world for a time and won the Champions League with Real Madrid. The French midfielder also led his country to a World Cup triumph in 1998.

Eden Hazard claimed that Zinedine Zidane's experience as a player has helped him understand the minds of Real Madrid's talented superstars.

"With my idol as my coach, learning from him makes me happy. He's honest, and he talks when he needs to talk. He was a player himself so he knows what the players need. "

Eden Hazard also revealed that playing for Real Madrid has been his lifelong dream. Real Madrid has dominated the Champions League over the past decade and went on a spectacular winning spree, securing four titles in five years.

The Belgian star said that he joined Real Madrid to win his first Champions League title and endear himself to the Bernabeu faithful.

"I'm here to win the Champions League. I play for this shirt. When I step on to the pitch and see the Bernabeu, I'm happy. It's a dream come true for me. I'm playing for the greatest club in the world!"

Thibaut Courtois reveals that Real Madrid was always Eden Hazard's dream destination

The video also features Eden Hazard's Real Madrid teammate and compatriot, Thibaut Courtois. Courtois featured alongside Hazard for both Chelsea and Belgium and now shares a dressing room with the forward at Real Madrid.

"Eden Hazard made his dream of playing at Real Madrid come true. Zidane is his biggest idol."

Real Madrid is currently two points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table. Eden Hazard inspired his side to an emphatic 3-1 victory over Eibar this past weekend and will have to put in similar performances for the rest of the season if Real Madrid is to pip Barcelona to the league title.

