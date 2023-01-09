Real Madrid duo set to miss Spanish Super Cup after being ruled out for 3 weeks: Reports

Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba will miss the Spanish Super Cup clash against Valencia on 11 January at the King Fahd International Stadium.

According to journalist Arancha Rodriguez of COPE, they are set to be sidelined for approximately three weeks with their respective injuries. Their names have been left out of the 23-man squad announced for the clash against Los Che.

The club have confirmed an injury to the right soleus for Alaba and a left soleus injury for Tchouameni (h/t Goal). Regarding the Austria international's fitness issue, Real Madrid's statement read:

"Following tests carried out today on David Alaba by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the right soleus. His recovery will be monitored."

On the France international's injury, Los Blancos clarified:

"Following tests carried out today on Aurélien Tchouameni by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the left soleus. His recovery will be monitored."

This isn't all bad news for manager Carlo Ancelotti. Daniel Carvajal, who missed his team's 2-1 defeat against Villarreal on 7 January due to muscle overload, is available for selection.

Eder Militao, who filled in for the Spanish right-back against the Yellow Submarine, could now slot in for Alaba in central defense against Valencia. However, both Alaba and Tchouameni will be sore misses for Ancelotti.

They have played in a combined 44 club games across competitions this campaign. Moreover, they are in line to miss more than just the Spanish Super Cup.

From now (9 January) until 29 January, Los Merengues are scheduled to play Villarreal in the Copa del Rey last 16 before league ties against Athletic Club and Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid manager admits Villarreal deserved victory

Real Madrid were handed a damaging 2-1 La Liga loss against Villarreal on Saturday.

This allowed Barcelona to extend their lead at the top of the table to three points following a 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid. They are now the outright leaders after 16 La Liga games.

Speaking after his team's loss at El Madrigal, where both Alaba and Tchouameni started, Ancelotti said, as per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football-Espana):

"Villarreal were better than us. The key was that we did not defend well. We were very open in the line of four, and also in the centre of the field. They enjoyed a lot playing between the lines."

Alaba picked up an injury during the game despite playing the full 90 minutes. Tchouameni was brought off in the 64th minute but suffered his injury in Monday's (9 January) training session.

