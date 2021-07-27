Real Madrid set into motion multi-step plan to sign French forward - Reports

Real Madrid have taken their first steps towards signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Mbappe over the last few years. According to reports from Marca, Real Madrid have now set into motion a multi-step plan to sign the French superstar.

Why it's not easy to sign Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe broke into the scene with AS Monaco after his exploits with the French club helped them seal a famous league title in 2017-18. The youngster's prodigious talent saw him earn a move to PSG, who broke the bank by paying €180 million for him over two seasons.

He turned out to be a dream signing for the Parisians. Mbappe helped them win back-to-back Ligue 1 titles (2018-19 and 2019-20) and formed a formidable partnership with Neymar upfront. Mbappe was unstoppable on the international front as well, helping France win the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

His stock has been growing ever since and the forward is now one of the best players in the world. Mbappe is well in contention for the Ballon d'Or awards every year, making him a hot property in Europe.

Real Madrid are targeting Mbappe as their next Galactico

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018, there has been a gaping hole in the left-wing at the Bernabeu. The lackluster performance of 2019's star signing Eden Hazard has now forced Real Madrid to take a new plan of action - to sign Mbappe. Real Madrid believe he can be the talisman who can bring back success to the club.

What is Real Madrid's plan to sign Mbappe?

Mbappe's contract at PSG is due to expire next year and he is yet to sign an extension with them. It has given Madrid hope that they can bring in the forward for a fee in the region of €180 million.

Although PSG will not be keen to let Mbappe leave, they might be tempted to accept the hefty amount as transfer fees instead of losing him for free next summer.

Real Madrid, on their part, will have to raise some funds to sign the Frenchman. They are desperately short on cash due to the negative impact of COVID-19 and have planned to sell some of their players to raise enough money to sign Mbappe.

Letting Sergio Ramos leave for free opened up €15 million in their wage cup, while they are also expected to earn north of €45 million from the imminent sale of Raphael Varane. With no other new players coming in, and Madrid planning to have more quickfire sales, they are hopeful of raising enough funds to tempt PSG into selling Mbappe this summer.

It may seem unprobable right now, but let's not rule out Real Madrid president Florentino Perez from pulling a "mission impossible".

