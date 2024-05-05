Real Madrid fans take dig at Barcelona with chants of 'Xavi stay' after sealing 36th La Liga title

Hours after Real Madrid sealed their 36th La Liga title on Saturday (May 4), fans made sarcastic chants about Barcelona boss Xavi deciding to continue at the club.

On a dramatic day, Los Blancos beat Cadiz 3-0 at home, with all three goals coming after the break. Brahim Diaz opened the scoring in the 51st minute before Jude Bellingham and Joselu also got on the scoresheet.

The result put Carlo Ancelotti's side 14 points clear at the top, but second-placed Barcelona could have reduced that deficit back to 11 by winning at Girona. Instead, the defending champions crashed to a 4-2 road defeat, ending their title defence and sparking wild celebrations in the Madrid camp.

Although the players only celebrated the title win in the dressing room, Madridistas thronged the streets in celebration. As per Madrid Universal, some fans were heard chanting "Laporta stay. Xavi stay." To add insult to injury, even Girona fans chanted "Xavi stay," albeit sarcastically.

As per Madrid Universal, Los Blancos plan to celebrate their La Liga triumph next Sunday (May 12) after their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at home to Bayern Munich on Wednesday (May 8). The first leg ended 2-2 in Germany last week.

Real Madrid's La Liga triumph featured a league double over Barcelona

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have had a fabulous season across competitions. Having won the Supercopa Espana earlier this year, their La Liga triumph on Saturday marks their second title of the season.

While Los Blancos were undoubtedly the best team in the league this season, what makes their triumph sweeter is their league double over their arch-rivals and defending champions Barcelona.

Following a 2-1 away win earlier in the season - where Jude Bellingham scored a memorable stoppage-time winner - Madrid and Bellingham repeated the trick at home last month, winning 3-2.

For the Blaugrana, their title defence never got going in right earnest, as they mostly played catchup to eventual winners Los Blancos and Girona, who also completed the league double over them, with 4-2 wins away and home.