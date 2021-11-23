Real Madrid fear Zidane's PSG arrival could affect Kylian Mbappe pursuit - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly believe they could miss out on PSG star Kylian Mbappe if French tactician Zinedine Zidane becomes the new manager of the French giants. PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United after the Red Devils parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday.

According to BBC, PSG are preparing for the potential exit of Mauricio Pochettino, and have identified Zinedine Zidane as the ideal replacement for the Argentine.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is believed to be keen to become the next manager of the French national team. The 49-year-old could, however, be enticed into managing PSG to work with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Zidane's potential arrival at PSG could scupper Real Madrid's plans to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer. Los Blancos have had a long-standing interest in the PSG forward and tried to sign him this summer. The deal, however, failed to materialize but reports have suggested Real Madrid will resume their pursuit of Mbappe next summer.

Zinedine Zidane is believed to be a massive admirer of Kylian Mbappe and will be eager to keep the former AS Monaco star at PSG if he decides to join the French giants.

Kylian Mbappe has less than eight months remaining on his current contract with PSG, and has thus far rejected the chance to sign a new deal with the club. The 22-year-old made no secret of his desire to join Real Madrid this summer, but could opt to stay at PSG if Zinedine Zidane joins the club.

Real Madrid could try to sign Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe decides to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly Real Madrid's No.1 transfer target for next summer. Los Blancos could, however, switch their focus to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland should Mbappe decide to stay at PSG.

Along with Mbappe, Haaland is considered to be one of the most lethal strikers in Europe. The Norwegian has a clause in his contract which would allow him to leave Borussia Dortmund if a £68 million release clause has been met by a potential suitor.

Erling Haaland has scored an incredible 70 goals in 69 appearances for Borussia Dortmund since joining the club from RB Salzburg in January 2020. The 21-year-old is expected to make the move to one of Europe's elite clubs in the near future.

