Fans feel that Real Madrid ruined Eden Hazard's career following the Belgian's decision to retire from professional football.

Hazard announced today (October 10) that he was calling time on his career aged just 32. He posted on Instagram:

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world."

The legendary former Belgian attacker had long been regarded as one of Europe's best wingers. He was a fan favorite at Chelsea from 2012 to 2019, bagging 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances across competitions.

Hazard's incredible performances for the Blues saw him secure an €115 million move to Real Madrid in 2019. That move was ultimately a disaster as injury issues and a failure to reach the heights of his game in west London took hold.

The former Belgium captain managed just 76 appearances across competitions over the course of four years at the Santiago Bernabeu. He scored just seven goals and provided 12 assists in a really frustrating period.

Fans have blamed Hazard's issues at Madrid as the reason behind his retirement. One fan stated on X (formerly Twitter):

"Madrid finished him."

Many fans often debate which of the Belgian and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is the better winger in Premier League history. The Egyptian hero has bagged 192 goals and 83 assists in 315 appearances across competitions for the Reds since 2017.

One fan alluded to this debate by claiming Salah had come out victorious:

"Salah won the debate."

Here's how fans on X reacted to the former Real Madrid star announcing his retirement:

Real Madrid release statement regarding Eden Hazard's retirement

Eden Hazard became Real Madrid's most expensive signing in history in 2019.

Real Madrid paid tribute to Eden Hazard with an official announcement on their website. The La Liga giants wrote:

"Following Eden Hazard's announcement that he will retire from professional football, Real Madrid C. F. would like to express its gratitude and warmth to a player who signed for our club in 2019 and who, during the four seasons that he belonged to our team, won 8 trophies: 1 European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups."

Hazard's spell at the Bernabeu is one that won't be remembered in a positive way due to his struggles with Los Blancos. The back end of that spell saw him lack game time under Carlo Ancelotti who he suggested he never really communicated with.

The Belgian made just 10 appearances across competitions last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He was released by Madrid in the summer but has now opted to retire.