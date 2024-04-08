Real Madrid could be forced to change transfer plans as veteran defender considers surprise exit: Reports

Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez could reportedly leave Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid at the end of the 2023–24 season.

As per Spanish publication MARCA, Nacho is not looking forward to signing a new contract with the La Liga giants at the end of the season. The 34-year-old has been an academy product of Real Madrid and has also represented all the youth teams of Los Blancos.

In his senior career, the Spanish defender has made 353 appearances for the La Liga giants, where he has scored 16 goals and assisted nine times. However, Nacho has mostly been a back-up defender for Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, due to David Alaba's and Eder Militao's injuries, the Spanish defender has made relatively more appearances for Los Blancos this season. He has also emerged as an important player in Madrid's defence.

Nacho Fernandez has made 32 appearances for the La Liga giants this season, where he also played a few matches as a full-back. Apart from Nacho, Croatian midfielder Luka Modric's situation at the Santiago Bernabeu is also uncertain. On the other side, Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez are likely to sign one-year extensions.

Chelsea makes huge offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder in the summer transfer window: Reports

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have reportedly made a player-plus-cash offer for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the summer transfer window, as per GOAL.

After a breakthrough 2021-22 season at Monaco, Aurelien Tchouameni was signed by Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in July 2022 for a reported transfer fee of €80 million. Since then, the Frenchman has made 95 appearances for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, bagging two goals and five assists.

Tchouameni has been an important part of Carlo Ancelotti's side as he has started 19 games for the side in La Liga this season. However, Chelsea are reportedly looking forward to signing the Frenchman in a player-plus-cash deal, which includes Blues skipper Reece James.

The Englishman could potentially take the place of Dani Carvajal at Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos are currently linked with the likes of Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Poll : Should Real Madrid prioritize buying a defender this summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion