Real Madrid forward receives Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr shirt as a birthday present from fan ahead of Supercopa clash in Riyadh

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo received Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr jersey as a birthday present ahead of Los Blancos' Supercopa clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, January 10.

In a recent video posted by the X handle @f11az, the Real Madrid forward can be spotted unboxing the gift and showing off Al-Nassr's third kit.

Ronaldo completed a move to the Saudi Arabian outfit in January 2023 after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United. Since then, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 38 goals and assisted 13 from 44 appearances across competitions.

However, Ronaldo enjoyed the most influential spell of his career while at Real Madrid. He joined Los Blancos from Manchester United in 2009 for a reported fee of €94 million.

Following the blockbuster move, the Portuguese sensation bagged an incredible 450 goals from 438 appearances at the Spanish capital across competitions. He won the UEFA Champions League on four occasions while laying his hands on the La Liga trophy twice.

Ronaldo departed Santiago Bernabeu for Italian side Juventus in the summer of 2018 for a reported €117 million fee. He spent three years at the Serie A club before completing a second-stint at Old Trafford and eventually moving to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo, 23, has enjoyed a rich vein of form this season, bagging 11 goals and six assists in 26 matches across competitions.

When Real Madrid's Rodrygo copied Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after UCL win

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Real Madrid's Rodrygo opened up about copying his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration during Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League win over Chelsea in April 2023.

The two sides met in the quarter-final stage of the continental tournament. After Real Madrid beat their Premier League opponents 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, they secured qualification to the semi-finals by defeating the Blues at Stamford Bridge by the same scoreline.

Rodrygo, who scored both of his side's goals on the night, pulled out the "Siuuu" celebration after bagging his first.

He said after the match (via Goal):

"When I scored, my immediate reaction was to think about doing one of those knee slides but I've got a slightly tender knee when I flex. So it popped into my mind to copy my idol, Cristiano, and copy what he does."

Real Madrid, however, suffered a 5-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of eventual Champions League winners Manchester City in the semi-finals.