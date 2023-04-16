Real Madrid given massive injury boost as Carlo Ancelotti confirms 2 key players will be fit to face Chelsea in the UCL

Real Madrid have been handed a major boost with Carlo Ancelotti confirming that two key players will be fit to face Chelsea in the Champions League.

Los Blancos will take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Carlo Ancelotti's side won the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu 2-0 with Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio finding the back of the net for the Spanish giants.

Ahead of the second leg, Real Madrid have been given a major boost with their manager announcing the imminent return of Vinicius Junior and Toni Kroos from injury.

The duo sat out on Saturday, April 15 as the Spanish and European champions defeated Cadiz 2-0.

However, Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that both are set to return to the starting XI against Chelsea on Tuesday, April 18. The Real Madrid manager said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra:

"Vinicius and Kroos could not play tonight because they had discomforts but they will train tomorrow and will play vs Chelsea."

Vinicius Junior and Toni Kroos have both been key players for Real Madrid this campaign.

Vinicius Junior has scored 21 goals and produced 16 assists in 45 games across competitions and has made a difference on a weekly basis.

Kroos, on the other hand, remains one of the best midfielders in the world even at the dusk of his career.

The German superstar has scored twice and produced five assists in 40 games across competitions this campaign.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly was captivated by Real Madrid star's performance in UCL

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly was reportedly left awe-struck by Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior's performance as Los Blancos defeated the Blues 2-0.

The Brazil international caught the eye as Los Blancos defeated the Blues in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Although the duo of Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio found the back of the net, it was Vinicius Junior who absolutely destroyed the Blues from the left flank.

Vinícius Jr. (22) among all 1,917 players from last two editions of the Champions League:

• 1st in assists (10)
• 1st in decisive passes (47)
• 1st in accurate dribbling (68)
• 1st in duels won (141)
• 1st in fouls suffered (43)
• 3rd in G/A (20)

The flamboyant winger completed four dribbles and also provided one assist, thoroughly impressing Boehly, who reportedly told Florentino Perez (via Defensa Central):

"If you sell him, call me, he's a crack."

Vinicius joined the Spanish capital club in 2018 and has been a sensation, scoring a total of 57 goals and providing 59 assists in 215 appearances.

