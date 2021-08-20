Real Madrid handed blow as star midfielder picks up injury ahead of Levante clash

Real Madrid's premier midfielder Luka Modrić is reported set to miss out on their La Liga game against Levante. The cause for this is a groin injury that the Croatian international picked up during their training session today.

Modrić will not be a part of the traveling squad to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday for their second away fixture of the regular season. The time frame for recovery will be known shortly after the clinical tests over the weekend.

Modric picks up groin injury, will miss match against Levante https://t.co/Hv453mgQby pic.twitter.com/A3Sh3lL7yw — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 20, 2021

Los Blancos will be monitoring the situation very closely as the 35-year-old could potentially miss out on more games. If that happens, it will be an enormous loss for Carlo Ancelotti, who will have to do his planning without him.

Real Madrid need to be careful with Modric

Groin injuries are very tricky, so Real Madrid should be careful on how to bring Modric back. They shouldn't rush it in any way, despite the known needful urgency. Furthermore, Modrić's midfield partner Toni Kroos has also been on the sidelines due to injury. On paper, this spells disaster for Real Madrid.

The absence of Modrić is coming at a crucial time for Real Madrid. The Los Blancos are already dealing with the absence of Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy, Kroos and Marcelo. With several key players missing, the injury to Modric is a pressing one that could derail their momentum.

During their first clash of the La Liga season, Modrić was Real Madrid's second-best player on the pitch after Karim Benzema. He contributed an assist and orchestrated several key passes that transpired into numerous offensive threats during the game.

In Real Madrid's last outing against Deportivo Alavés, Ancelotti started with Modrić, Casemiro, and Valverde in midfield. It looks like for their next fixture, only Casemiro is available out of the three. As such, Ancelotti could be forced to field both Isco and Federico Valverde.

💪 Back to the grind! 🏃 pic.twitter.com/dzwOiYok8h — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 19, 2021

Considering the injury troubles at Real Madrid, the La Liga giants could face a stern test from Levante in the next game. The absence of Modric in midfield leaves a void and it could significantly affect their prospects in the middle of the park.

Notably, Levante secured a win in the reverse fixture last season and are no pushovers. However, they conceded a late equalizer in their opening game of the season against Cadiz last weekend.

Edited by Nived Zenith