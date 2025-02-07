Real Madrid handed fitness boost ahead of derby against Atletico Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the availability of key player Eduardo Camavinga ahead of their LaLiga derby clash against Atletico Madrid on February 8. The Frenchman missed the last seven games across competitions owing to a muscular injury on his left leg.

Camavinga suffered the blow during Real Madrid's 5-2 win over Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on January 16. The Frenchman's unavailability was a big blow for Los Blancos as several of their defenders remain sidelined due to injuries. Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba are all out, leaving Carlo Ancelotti with fewer options for the backline.

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the LaLiga Madrid derby, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Eduardo Camavinga will be available on Saturday. He said (via football-espana.net):

"There were doubts with the lineup, Lucas and Camavinga, but they were resolved today. They are available. I will put an eleven out that can give us quality and commitment, they are the keys to success. Combine those two things. This year we may have had more quality than commitment. We are working on ensuring the two are matched."

Lucas Vasquez, although not officially declared injured, remained on the bench for Los Blancos' latest 3-2 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-final. With Camavinga officially back in the squad, it remains to be seen which players form the Los Blancos backline against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

The Italian tactician could also rely on Raul Asencio, a La Fabrica graduate who has been impressive in his 19 appearances for the club this season. Other options include Fran Garcia, Ferland Mendy, and Jesus Vallejo. Ancelotti has also favored Fede Valverde as a right-back in four games this season.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe makes confident claim ahead of his first Madrid derby

In an interview with RM Play Sessions, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe shared his thoughts ahead of his first Madrid derby. The Frenchman said:

"This is the first time I'm going to play in this match. I'm looking forward to playing and helping the team, and I hope we can win. (...) The objective is always the same, to win. Even more so when we're playing against Atlético with the situation we are in in the league, they're close to us. We have to win and we'll do everything to do so."

Kylian Mbappe has 21 goals and three assists in 33 appearances for Real Madrid across competitions this season. The Frenchman has never faced Atletico Madrid in his career before.

The Madrid derby is a crucial game for both teams at this stage with Los Blancos (49 points) only a point ahead of Los Colchoneros (48 points) in the LaLiga table. Meanwhile, any result could favor Barcelona, who are third-ranked in the table with 45 points - three points behind Atletico and four ahead of Real Madrid.

