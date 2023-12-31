Real Madrid headline list including Arsenal and Al-Nassr as they are named most Googled club in 2023

Spanish giants Real Madrid topped the list of the most Googled clubs for the year 2023. The list released by Goal sees Los Blancos top the list, beating the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

The full list (ranked based on average monthly searches):

1. Real Madrid - 44.5 million

2. Manchester United - 33.8 million

3. Galatasaray - 32.4 million

4. Manchester City - 29.3 million

5. Paris Saint-Germain - 27.8 million

6. Arsenal - 24.7 million

7. Palmeiras - 23.3 million

8. Inter Miami - 20 million

9. Al-Nassr - 18 million

10. Chelsea - 16.4 million.

Real Madrid continue to prove that they are one of the biggest clubs in the world not only on the pitch but also off it. They had a mildly successful 2022/23 campaign by their standards, winning the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Copa del Rey.

The list features four Premier League teams: Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, cementing the competition's reputation as one of the best in the world.

Al-Nassr and Inter Miami are two interesting additions. Both clubs have massively benefitted after legendary footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi joined them.

Real Madrid will reportedly resume talks with Kylian Mbappe in January

Mbappe has been linked with Los Blancos for a while.

Real Madrid are looking to contact Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe's representatives in January. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Los Blancos are looking to gauge the player's interest in a move to the Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old's deal with PSG is set to expire in the summer, meaning he is free to negotiate a pre-contract with any team beginning in January. The report claims that the Spanish giants have an offer ready for the forward. The reported terms are expected to be similar to the one he received back in the summer of 2022, including a net salary of €26 million and a signing bonus of €130 million.

Real Madrid have also made it clear that this would be their last pursuit of Mbappe and that they would pursue other options if he declines a move. They were already snubbed once in 2022 when the two parties were close to an agreement but the forward ended up extending his contract with PSG.

The Frenchman has been in great form this season, scoring 21 goals and setting up two more in 22 appearances for Les Parisiens who lead Ligue 1 by five points after 17 games.