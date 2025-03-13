Real Madrid icon Luka Modric makes feelings clear about Julian Alvarez’s controversial penalty miss as he points to ‘rule’ book

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has backed the referee and VAR's decision to chalk off Julian Alvarez's penalty shootout goal. Los Blancos defeated their local rivals, Atletico Madrid, 4-2 on penalties in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash on Wednesday, March 12.

The clash at the Santiago Bernabeu kicked off eventfully with Diego Simeone's side leveling the score on aggregate through a Conor Ghallgehr goal in the first minute of action. Madrid had the opportunity to retake the lead in the second half after a penalty was awarded in their favor, but Vinicius Jr missed the spot kick.

With the score stuck at 2-2 on aggregate after extra time, the clash went into penalty shootouts. Alvarez took Atletico Madrid's second penalty kick. The Argentine initially scored but saw his goal chalked off after seemingly touching the ball with his left foot before kicking with his right as he slipped while shooting.

The miss was decisive as Rojiblancos lost the shootout 4-2. After the win, Modric was questioned about Alvarez's controversial miss. The veteran midfielder highlighted that a similar event had happened previously, involving Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, albeit not in a shootout.

"I think the same happened once to Griezmann. I don't remember when, but it's the rule. I don't remember when, it wasn't a penalty shootout, just a simple penalty," Modric said, according to Marca (via Madrid Xtra on X).

It is worth noting that Real Madrid has triumphed over Atletico Madrid on every occasion that the derby has been decided by penalties. Following the victory, Real Madrid will now face Premier League side Arsenal in a quarter-final clash.

What did Diego Simeone say about Julian Alvarez's disallowed penalty against Real Madrid?

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has questioned the VAR's decision to disallow Julia Alvarez's kick during his side's penalty shootout defeat to Real Madrid. He claimed the ball didn't move before the Argentine forward struck with his right foot to score.

Simeone said (via ESPN):

"I've just seen the images, the referee says Julián touches the ball with his supporting leg, but the ball doesn't move. That's debatable, whether it was a goal or not. But I'm proud of my players, I'm honestly happy, because we competed in an exemplary way."

"When Julián kicks [the penalty], the ball doesn't even move a bit," Simeone said. "I imagine that they called the VAR and saw that he touched it. I want to believe that they'll have seen that he touched it," he added.

Simeone is yet to guide Atletico Madrid to a Champions League playoff victory over Real Madrid after four attempts.

