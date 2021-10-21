Real Madrid icon Luka Modric picks his favorite for the 2021 Ballon d'Or 

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has tipped teammate Karim Benzema to get his hands on the 2021 Ballon d'Or ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho. The Croatian won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 after a stunning season for club and country, so he knows a thing or two about the prized accolade.

When quizzed about the award, Modric talked up his Real Madrid team-mate's chances, while he also acknowledged that there are a handful of other players who could win the Ballon d'Or this year.

“We will see. There are various candidates that could win it. For me, Karim is one of them. I hope that he wins it because he deserves it for how he has played this year and his trajectory."

“Above all, these recent years. He has always been at the top level. And he has now won a title with France, which is important in these awards. I hope that he wins because he deserves it.”

Benzema looking to emulate Real Madrid teammate Modric by winning the Ballon d'Or

A stunning goalscoring season for club and country has made Benzema one of the leading candidates for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane talked up his chances in an interview earlier this month, as he said it was an honor to coach him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Benzema deserves to win this Ballon d'Or. He is an incredible player, I had the great honor of coaching him. He can do everything on the pitch. He is on top, and I hope that he could be awarded the Ballon d'Or."

When quizzed on the topic, Benzema said that he'd satisfy a lifelong dream by winning the award.

"It's been a dream since I was young and also a motivation. The Ballon d'Or represents the best players in the world and [it's great] to be on the list. If you count who's on there, it's very satisfying. It's always been an objective."

"Yes, you could say that. What I've done for the last three to four years, to continue to perform at a high level. When I'm playing I don't think about the Ballon d'Or. I think about helping the team win, providing a spectacle."

"The Ballon d'Or comes as a result of that because it's more of an individual focus, but it's all about the collective."

The Real Madrid man is currently one of the best players in world football, but he'll have to fend off competition from a handful of other world-class stars to get his hands on the award.

