Real Madrid identify David Alaba's replacement amid interest from Premier League clubs: Reports

David Alaba's future at Real Madrid hangs in the balance as the Austrian player receives tempting offers from Premier League clubs, potentially leading him away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

In response, Real Madrid are proactively considering potential replacements, tasking Juni Calafat, a trusted figure by President Florentino Perez, to scout for suitable options.

Among the numerous possibilities available in the transfer market, a standout choice has emerged in the form of Leny Yoro from Lille, as per journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The 17-year-old has garnered significant attention from several top European teams after an impressive 33-game season, including 14 appearances for Lille's first team. Real Madrid are keen to secure Yoro's services and are eager to act swiftly to fend off rival clubs, such as Manchester United and Chelsea, who have also expressed interest.

Juni Calafat's recommendation has convinced Madrid of Yoro's immense potential, making him an attractive long-term option. With the involvement of Florentino Perez's experienced negotiating team, the club is confident in executing a successful transfer while preparing for the 2023/2024 season.

While Madrid navigate the uncertainties surrounding Alaba's potential departure, the club seek to secure a promising replacement to bolster their defensive ranks. Leny Yoro's youth, potential, and emerging reputation make him an enticing candidate to continue the legacy of defensive excellence at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Los Blancos have seen many big players leave in the last few years, including Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, Raphael Varane, and Karim Benzema.

Madrid signed David Alaba in 2021 from Bayern Munich to further strengthen their side. Since then, the Austrian international has bagged 85 appearances in Madrid, scoring five goals and providing seven more assists.

However, with many clubs, including Manchester United, interested in signing the 31-year-old defender, Madrid are looking to sign a talented young player. With a new future-ready side in mind, Perez has set his eyes on the young French defender Leny Yoro from Lille.

Leny Yoro to remain at Lille despite interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) - Reports

As per journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Lille's rising star, Leny Yoro (17), will remain at the club for the 2023/24 season, rejecting approaches from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Get French Football News @GFFN



bit.ly/3Q0I6Op Leny Yoro (17) is set to remain at Lille, despite interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG, according to @FabriceHawkins.

The French center-back's breakthrough season in Ligue 1, featuring 13 games, impressed top clubs. However, RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins recently reported that Yoro is committed to Lille.

With club captain Jose Fonte's departure, Yoro is expected to gain more first-team opportunities. Lille aim to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2025, showcasing their dedication to nurturing homegrown talent and fortifying their competitive stance in European football.