Real Madrid interested in signing 24-year-old Chelsea star, Blues not keen on letting player leave: Reports

According to Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill (via Madrid Xtra on X), Real Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez. However, the Blues are insistent that the Argentine midfielder is not for sale.

Fernandez joined Chelsea in January 2023 for a reported British record transfer fee of £107 million. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Young Player award winner has since become a key player at the west London club, registering 13 goals and 17 assists in 102 appearances.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Fernandez as they plan to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. However, the Blues are not keen on parting ways with the 24-year-old and have made it clear that he is not up for sale, as per journalist Kieran Gill.

The Argentine midfielder has been a key player in Enzo Maresca's setup this season, featuring in all but two of the Blues' 34 league games. He has also appeared four times in the UEFA Conference League, with an overall tally of six goals and 11 assists in 40 matches across competitions.

Fernandez is reportedly rated highly at Stamford Bridge and a considered big part of the club's future project. His technical and leadership qualities make him a valuable asset for the London club. He is contracted to the club until 2032, which suggests that Real Madrid would have to fork out a sizeable fee to secure his services.

Real Madrid could make surprise move for out-of-favour Chelsea goalkeeper - Reports

As per Relevo, Real Madrid are looking to sign out-of-favour Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as a backup for Thibaut Courtois. The Spanish shot-stopper is currently on loan at Bournemouth.

Madrid currently have Andriy Lunin as their second-choice goalkeeper, but would be willing to sell the Ukrainian shot-stopper in the summer if a good offer arrives. Kepa, who spent the 2023-24 season on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu, is the rumored candidate to replace Lunin if he departs.

Kepa conceded 18 goals and kept nine clean sheets in 20 appearances for Los Blancos during the 2023-24 campaign. He notably won the Champions League, LaLiga, and Supercopa de España with the Spanish giants.

