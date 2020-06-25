Real Madrid jersey leak: Updated home kit creates stir on social media

Real Madrid's updated home kit was leaked on social media earlier today.

With 68 points and a head-to-head advantage against Barcelona, Real Madrid is on course to win the league title.

Real Madrid's new home kit sends fans into a frenzy

Real Madrid and Adidas do not seem to have the best luck with kit leaks. Earlier today, Footy Headlines released stunning images of Real Madrid's 2020/21 home kit on social media.

While the rest of the kit had been leaked earlier this month, the new release offers fans the first glimpse of the shorts that Real Madrid will be using in the 2020/21 season. The kit has the traditional white hue of Real Madrid with a few interesting changes.

⚠⚪🌸 Adidas Real Madrid 20-21 Home Kit Leaked - First Look at Shorts: https://t.co/bsYcXC2X4S — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 25, 2020

With the new leak, the unofficial release of Real Madrid's 2020/21 kit is now complete. The kit has the logo of Real Madrid's official sponsor Adidas and has several new features that have not been seen before on a Real Madrid jersey.

Real Madrid is not new to kit leaks and this type of release is a routine occurrence at the start of every season. Los Blancos have had an excellent history with kits and their latest jersey has been very well-received on social media.

Also Read: Real Madrid star James Rodriguez slams critics and describes his relationship with Zidane

Real Madrid introduces pink into the club's home kit

Advertisement

Real Madrid strikes gold yet again with an excellent kit

As per the new leak released by Footy Headlines, Real Madrid's updated home kit will also include three pink stripes on the shorts. The kit will be used extensively by Los Blancos and is an improvement over their already impressive jersey.

As with most other jerseys that have been leaked in the recent past, the Emirates logo on this Real Madrid shirt has been updated to include the phrase, "Fly Better".

Real Madrid has currently adopted the Alfredo Di Stefan Stadium as its home ground due to specific renovations at the Santiago Bernabeu. The league leaders have been in exceptional touch since the restart of La Liga and will look to keep their form intact towards the business end of the season.

The capital club maintained its winning streak yesterday with an emphatic 2-0 victory over a struggling Mallorca outfit. Vinicius Jr. put in a brilliant shift yet again and opened the scoring for Real Madrid early in the first half.

The young Brazilian winger latched on to a Luka Modric pass and fired his shot over Manolo Reina to give Real Madrid an early lead. Vinicius was also a key player in Real Madrid's narrow win over Real Sociedad and continues to prove his worth to Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid was in brilliant form against Mallorca

Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo also had an excellent game against his parent club. The young Japanese winger was Mallorca's best player and showed Messi-like instincts to get the better of over four Real Madrid players on one occasion. Zinedine Zidane will certainly be impressed by the youngster's performance.

Sergio Ramos doubled Real Madrid's advantage with a stunning free-kick in the second half. The win takes Real Madrid one step closer to a hard-fought and well-deserved La Liga title.

Also Read: "Bale doesn't seem to care!" Real Madrid legend weighs in on Welsh superstar's role under Zidane