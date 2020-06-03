Real Madrid and Juventus in Haaland tussle as PSG take backseat

Real Madrid and Juventus are going head to head for Erling Haaland's signature

According to several reports in the French media, Real Madrid is now the clear frontrunner in the race to sign the prodigious Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland. Paris Saint-Germain's interest in the striker has waned after recent developments in the club's transfer network.

Earlier this week, Paris Saint-Germain completed the permanent signing of Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan. Icardi, who was on Real Madrid's target list for much of last year, has been in excellent form in the Ligue 1 this season and is set to become Paris Saint-Germain's first-choice striker.

Mauro Icardi signs Paris Saint-Germain contract until 30 June 2024



Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal, following the striker’s loan from Inter Milan during the 2019-2020 season.https://t.co/fynMzu5Uw6 pic.twitter.com/3M48PSsXHh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 31, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain's faith in Mauro Icardi paves a clear and nearly empty path for Real Madrid to pursue Borussia Dortmund's talisman Erling Braut Haaland.

The Norwegian surprised the world of football my moving to the Bundesliga from Red Bull Salzburg in the winter transfer window and has been in prolific form ever since.

Real Madrid views Haaland as a viable long-term option

Haaland has been unstoppable this season

Real Madrid has been in need of a consistent source of goals since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure and Erling Braut Haaland fits the bill perfectly. The Real Madrid target has been immense for Borussia Dortmund this season and just cannot stop scoring.

Real Madrid's very own Karim Benzema has also been in good form this season and has managed to keep new signing Luka Jovic out for the first team. With the French striker on the wrong side of 30, however, Real Madrid will need to look for an alternative to improve its dismal domestic record.

Haaland seems to be the ideal solution for Real Madrid's woes in front of goal. The Norwegian striker is a poacher in front of goal and his intimidating physique and no-nonsense approach have proved highly effective in the Bundesliga.

One year ago, Erling Haaland went off! 💥



A hattrick of hattricks! 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/CJVq2DpxW6 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 30, 2020

Paris Saint-German was also considering Erling Braut Haaland as a viable replacement for Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. With Mauro Icardi's signature, however, the French champions have all but thrown the ball in Real Madrid's court and dropped out of the race to sign Haaland.

Real Madrid will face exceedingly stiff competition, however, from Italian giants Juventus. The Serie A champions have been banking on former Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's goals this season and will need to look for an alternative in case their best player leaves the club at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi are major factors in this surprising turn of events

Erling Braut Haaland has been in exceptional goalscoring form this season. The striker has scored 41 goals in only 39 appearances this season and has looked unstoppable in front of goal.

The Real Madrid target seems to be improving with time and at only 19 years of age, the youngster could shape the fortunes of Los Blancos for the rest of the decade.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, has not had the best of seasons so far and is 2 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table. Karim Benzema has been one of the few bright spots for Real Madrid this season and with 14 league goals, the French striker is only behind Lionel Messi in La Liga's top-scorer charts.

The addition of Erling Braut Haaland would make Real Madrid one of the most fearsome and formidable teams in the world.