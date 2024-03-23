Real Madrid keen on extending contract of star player who has been linked with an exit - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on tying Andriy Lunin down at the Santiago Bernabeu on a new deal amid speculations surrounding his future. As claimed by Fabrizio Romano, Carlo Ancelotti is a huge admirer of the Ukraine international and believes in his potential.

Lunin's current deal with Los Blancos expires in the summer of 2025 and there have been speculations surrounding his future. It has been reported that Premier League giants Arsenal have been monitoring the 25-year-old's situation, as they look to replace Aaron Ramsdale in the summer.

However, the Gunners' hopes of landing Lunin could be dashed with Real Madrid looking to reward him with a new deal following his impressive showings of late. As claimed by Romano, the Ukrainian is yet to decide on his future but Carlo Ancelotti's side are convinced of his potential and are happy to trust him in Thibaut Courtois' absence.

Things have been quite frustrating for Lunin since he signed for Real Madrid back in 2018 from Zorya Luhansk but he has been patient enough to wait for his chances. He was sent out on three different loan spells to Leganes, Valladolid, and Oviedo, respectively, but had to settle for a backup role upon his return.

Lunin was not trusted by the Spanish capital club in the summer when they loaned in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea when Courtois suffered an ACL injury. However, the Ukrainian shot-stopper has eventually displaced Kepa to become Ancelotti's preferred choice between the sticks.

Lunin has so far made 40 appearances for Real Madrid, keeping 14 clean sheets and conceding just 38 goals. He has featured 23 times between the sticks this campaign having kept 10 clean sheets and conceded just 19 times.

Real Madrid monitoring Liverpool superstar's contract situation: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly tracking the situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool with the Reds' vice-captain set to enter the final year of his deal. As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos could test the Merseyside giants' resolve if the England international does not sign a new deal soon.

Romano has insisted that Liverpool have no intention of letting their key player leave while Alexander-Arnold's stance is unclear. Romano wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexandre Arnold's contract situation at Liverpool. Current deal expires in June' 25 with no talks underway as of now. Liverpool have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage. There's no indication of the player's views so far."

Trent Alexander-Arnold is just 25 years of age and has established himself as one of the best players to have graced the club in the Premier League era. The creative right-back has made 302 appearances for his boyhood club so far scoring 18 goals and providing 82 assists winning eight trophies in total.