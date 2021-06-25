Real Madrid are keen to sign French star after Euro 2020 - Reports

Real Madrid could make a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe after the forward returns from international duty with France at Euro 2020. Los Blancos have had a long-standing interest in the French superstar and are ready to complete a move for him this summer.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid have made the signing of Kylian Mbappe their top priority this summer. The Spanish giants are eager to sign a long-term replacement for the ageing Karim Benzema and have been heavily linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in recent months.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was desperate to bring Kylian Mbappe to the club. Despite the French tactician's departure from the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid have not stopped their pursuit of the PSG star.

At Euro 2020, Kylian Mbappe is yet to replicate the form he displayed for France at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old won a penalty for France in the 2-2 draw against Portugal in their final group game.

The forward has, however, been incredible at club level for PSG. Mbappe joined PSG on loan with an obligation to buy for €180 million in the summer of 2017, making him the second most expensive player of all time.

During his four seasons with the French giants, Kylian Mbappe has led the club to three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France honours and a Champions League final. He scored 42 goals in just 47 appearances in all competitions for PSG last season.

Real Madrid will need to spend in excess of €100 million to sign the 22-year-old Frenchman this summer. Kylian Mbappe has just one year remaining on his current contract with PSG, which could result in the French club selling him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Real Madrid will need to raise funds from the sale of fringe players to make a move for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are struggling financially due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Los Blancos will need to part ways with a number of fringe players in order to raise capital to fund a move for Mbappe.

The likes of Luka Jovic, Brahim Diaz, Mariano, Dani Ceballos, Marcelo, Isco and Alvaro Odriozola have all been linked with moves away from the club.

