Real Madrid enter race for top Chelsea target - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Juventus sensation Federico Chiesa. The Italian winger has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world in recent months. But Los Blancos are likely to face stiff competition from Chelsea for Chiesa's signature.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is a massive fan of Chiesa's. The Italian's impressive performances for Juventus last season and for Italy at Euro 2020 have resulted in him attracting attention from a number of Europe's top clubs.

Chelsea reportedly had an £85 million bid for Federico Chiesa rejected by Juventus this summer. Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign a new winger after growing frustrated with the sub-par performances of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech. The Blues will resume their pursuit of Chiesa next summer.

Prior to his move to Juventus in 2020, Federico Chiesa was considered to be one of the biggest prospects in Italian football. He joined the Bianconeri on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for €40 million in 2020.

Chiesa was one of the standout players for Juventus last season as he scored 14 goals in 43 appearances for the club in all competitions. He was a pivotal member of Italy's Euro 2020 Championship winning side. The 23-year-old scored two goals for Italy at Euro 2020, and was named in UEFA's team of the tournament.

Federico Chiesa has been linked with a host of Europe's top clubs this summer. Juventus are, however, desperate to keep hold of the youngster as they view him as a player around whom they can build a squad for the future.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is now valued at over €100m by the club amid links to other teams in the past few weeks. (Gazzetta dello Sport) has been heavily linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid. Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is now valued at over €100m by the club amid links to other teams in the past few weeks. (Gazzetta dello Sport) has been heavily linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr's incredible start to the season could lead to Real Madrid cooling their interest in Federico Chiesa

Italy v Belgium – UEFA Nations League 2021 Third Place Match

Meanwhile, Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr. has enjoyed an incredible start to the season for Real Madrid. The 21-year-old has scored five goals and provided four assists in 10 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side in all competitions this season.

Vinicius Jr. has endured a difficult time at Real Madrid since joining the club in 2018. The Brazilian has shown glimpses of his potential in his three years with the club, but has often been criticized for his inconsistency.

Also Read

The Real Madrid star has, however, become a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's starting line-up this season. Vinicius Jr.'s form could lead to Real Madrid cooling their interest in Chiesa. The club are likely to focus on securing the signatures of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea, therefore, look like the favorites to sign Federico Chiesa next summer. The Blues will need to match Chiesa's €100 million valuation if they are to secure his signature.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee