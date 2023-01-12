Real Madrid legend Marcelo copies Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration after scoring for Olympiacos

Real Madrid legend Marcelo Vieira copied Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration after scoring in Olympiacos' 2-2 draw against Atromitos Athens in the Kypello Elladas on January 11.

The Brazil icon scored his team's second goal of the match in first-half stoppage time to put his team in front. He followed it up by doing the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration and posted photos of the same on his Twitter account after the game.

The Portugal international has made the 'siuuu' celebration a worldwide sensation from his team at Real Madrid. Marcelo and Ronaldo were seen doing it together on multiple occasions during their time in Madrid.

The two shared the pitch as teammates 333 times and combined together for 33 goals in the process. Together, they won the UEFA Champions League four times alongside two league titles.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018 and joined Manchester United three years later. He is currently on Al-Nassr's books after joining the Saudi Arabian club earlier this month - almost a month-and-a-half after his unceremonious exit from Manchester United.

Marcelo, meanwhile, left Los Blancos last summer and joined Olympiacos on a one-year deal. The 34-year-old scored in both legs of the Kypello Elladas last-16 clash against Atromitos Athens.

His team won the first leg 4-1, where he bagged a brace, which meant that a 2-2 second-leg draw handed them a comfortable win on aggregate. He has scored thrice in 10 games across competitions for his new club this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is yet to make his highly-anticipated debut for Al-Nassr.

Real Madrid rejected chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer - Reports

According to the Athletic (h/t SportBible), Real Madrid turned down the chance to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United last summer.

The Red Devils missed out on UEFA Champions League football this season, which was a major reason behind the Portuguese's desire to leave Old Trafford. However, he was rejected by the club where he spent a trophy-laden nine years at.

United reportedly offered to cover a portion of the 37-year-old's wages for the season, but Los Blancos refused. Superagent Jorge Mendes, who has since split from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, tried and failed multiple times to ensure a return to the Santiago Bernabeu for his client.

But to no avail. This led to the Portuguese striker's bitter Old Trafford exit in November and a subsequent move to the Middle East for an eye-watering salary of $200 million a year.

