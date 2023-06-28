Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos wants to return to La Liga this summer - Reports

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos is looking forward to a move back to La Liga. According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, the former Real Madrid star is desperate to make a return to Spain.

The Spaniard's two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire this summer. The player is reported to have multiple offers from Italy and Saudi Arabia. However, Sport reported that Ramos' partner Pilar Rubio is unwilling to move to the Middle East.

Another interesting option that has emerged is a possible reunion with Sevilla. Sergio Ramos left the Andalusian side as a teenager in 2005 to join Real Madrid and established himself as one of the legends at the club.

Since leaving, the 37-year-old has had a strained relationship with Sevilla. The Spanish club had to endure a partial closure of their stadium in 2018 after Ramos received too much abuse from the fans over his celebrations.

Real Madrid star's agent hits out at Kylian Mbappe's mother

Mbappe's mother and agent Fayza Lamiri has come under criticism.

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy's agent Yvan Le Mee has criticized PSG star Kylian Mbappe's mother and agent Fayza Lamiri. In an interview with Marca, the agent claimed that Lamiri's lack of understanding of the market is hurting her son.

“It’s not her job, she doesn’t have the ability to act," he said. "I wanted to set up a restaurant but I don’t know how to cook, so I didn’t. For a moment, you just have to be in reality and do what you know how to do.”

“To make arrangements for your son and other players, you should have a license," Lamiri continued. “When you don’t have the codes, and talk to the leader of a historic club as if you were talking to someone you’ve known for a long time, maybe it doesn’t work. You may not know how to handle the situation to get there. He’s still in Paris and obviously, he doesn’t seem happy to be there."

“I am convinced that if he (Kylian Mbappé) had had an agent at the time of the negotiations with Real Madrid two years ago, he would have gone to Real Madrid," he added further.

Kylian Mbappe has yet again been linked with Los Blancos. He is expected to become a free agent in the summer of 2024 after declining to trigger an extension in his contract.

To avoid losing him for free, PSG could be forced to sell Mbappe this summer. Reports suggest that Les Parisiens are looking for a massive fee of around €200 million to let go of the 24-year-old star forward.

