Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos chooses the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and attacker he has played with

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has picked the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, and attacker he has played with. The list features three former and current Los Blancos players.

The German ace published #kroos90, an interview he did for a charity where he answered questions from celebrities from all over the world. In that interview, Elias Nerlich, a German streamer, asked Kroos about the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, and attacker he's played with.

He replied (via AS):

“My entire career (more than 700) already shows that there had to be some extraordinary player, both in my teams and in the rivals. That is why it is very difficult to choose just a few."

He added:

"If I have to choose, I prefer these four: In goal, Manuel Neuer, both as a teammate and as a rival. Best defense: Sergio Ramos. Midfielder: Luka Modric. And in attack, clearly: Cristiano.”

Kroos, 32, played alongside Manuel Neuer during his time at Bayern Munich. The Germany international has been exceptional for the Bavarians since joining them from Schalke in 2011.

He has played 476 matches so far for Bayern, winning 10 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues, among other honors. Kroos and Neuer also won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany.

Sergio Ramos has been a stalwart in world football for Real Madrid and Spain. He played 671 matches for Los Blancos, winning five La Liga titles and four Champions League titles, among other honors. He joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Ramos also won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 & 2012 EURO titles with Spain.

Luka Modric, meanwhile, is Kroos' current teammate at Real Madrid. He has won five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles, among other honors. He has played 439 matches for the club since joining them from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.

The midfielder also won the 2018 Ballon d'Or after he helped Croatia reach the World Cup final.

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and played with Kroos during his illustrious stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He is Real Madrid's all-time highest goalscorer with 450 goals and four Champions League titles with the club.

Ronaldo has won five Ballons d'Ors, just behind Lionel Messi, who has seven. He now plies his trade for Manchester United.

