Real Madrid looking to make offer to sign former Barcelona general manager: Reports

La Liga leaders Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sign former Barcelona general manager Ferran Reverter, who departed the Nou Camp just last week.

Reverter was appointed Barca's general manager back in July 2021 following Joan Laporta's appointment as club president.

Yet despite a promising start to life at Barcelona, there have been rumors of a clash between the pair. According to a report from El Nacional, there have been disrepancies between the two over the incoming club sponsor Spotify and the model of the club.

Despite his contentious departure, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has shown an interest in the general manager's services.

Laporta claimed that Reverter had departed the Catalan giants for a "sabatical year." But it remains to be seen if these claims are true with Perez's interest becoming concrete.

Diari SPORT via El Nacional reports that Perez is preparing to offer him the role as general manager of Perez's construction company ACS (Construction and Services Agency). The 74-year-old holds Reverter in high regard.

Should Reverter take the job, it could add yet another layer to the storied rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid need to bounce back from their Champions League defeat

PSG have the tie in their hands following Tuesday's victory.

Los Blancos need to bounce back quickly from their 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Summer transfer target Kylian Mbappe, 23, scored a 93rd minute goal as the Parisians finally broke through Madrid's stern defense. They will go into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in March with a 1-0 lead over Carlo Ancelotti's men.

This means Ancelotti will need to ensure heads don't drop following the defeat which came at such an agonizing time.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United's plans to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager could be thrown into chaos with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez furious with Carlo Ancelotti's approach in their Champions League tie against PSG.



(Source: Independent) Manchester United's plans to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager could be thrown into chaos with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez furious with Carlo Ancelotti's approach in their Champions League tie against PSG.(Source: Independent) 🚨 Manchester United's plans to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager could be thrown into chaos with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez furious with Carlo Ancelotti's approach in their Champions League tie against PSG.(Source: Independent)

Following the loss, there have been rumors with regard to Ancelotti's future at the club. Some suggest Perez may depart ways with the Italian at the close of the season.

The defensive set-up seen employed against the Ligue 1 giants has cast doubt over Ancelotti's suitability for such a youthful and exciting team.

Nevertheless, Ancelotti will get to work on motivating his Madrid side when they face Alaves this Saturday in La Liga. They will be looking to continue the impressive form that has seen them head towards a 35th league title.

Edited by Aditya Singh