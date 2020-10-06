Real Madrid manager could be like Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger, says Luka Modric

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric touched upon various topics in a candid interview with El Partidazo de Cope radio via Managing Madrid. The Croatian is one of the finest players of his generation and has contributed heavily to Real Madrid's golden era, as he continues to produce the goods in the twilight years of his career.

When asked about Zinedine Zidane, the veteran midfielder lavished praise on his manager and admitted that he could have a similar impact to that of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger in England.

"Zizou is a top manager. What he has done with us these years is unrepeatable. It gives me the feeling that people do not appreciate him as a coach, he is always questioned. He’s one of the best! I wish that all of the world saw him as untouchable at Madrid."

“When you listen on TV or to the radio there are complaints and criticisms of Zidane. There are some criticisms that don’t even make sense. He’s a spectacular coach. The way he fits us is like a glove. He is ideal for Real Madrid. Zidane could be like Ferguson or Wenger in England.”

Gale's Real Madrid contributions are overlooked, claims Modric

The Real Madrid legend also spoke about Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale, who recently left the club to rejoin former club Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

On Bale, Modric acknowledged the Welshman's contributions to Real Madrid's dominant era in the Champions League and also added that the winger spoke Spanish with his teammates, contrary to popular belief.

“I have been with Bale here a long time. He’s a spectacular, shy guy. The press are judging him for his recent years, but you have to remember him for everything he has given. He has not had any problems in the locker room. He spoke Spanish with us.”

“People quickly forget what Bale has done. Gareth didn’t socialize much, but in the locker room he was fine. I’m sorry many forgot what he has done.”

Modric also backed Hazard to come good at Real Madrid, as the Belgian attacker continues to struggle with injuries.

"It’s not a comfortable situation for Hazard. He’s amazing, he’s going to prove it. Only injuries can prevent him going forward. When he’s been well, he’s shown he’s important, it’s a shame. We need him.”

“Hazard is one of the best in the world, he is incredible, and I am sure he will show it this year if injuries do not prevent it. Last season he already showed that he was important until injuries stopped him. It goes to show why Madrid paid so much for him.”

Real Madrid did not sign a first-team player in the summer transfer window for the first time in over 40 years due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Zidane's side, however, have a strong squad and are more than capable of retaining their La Liga crown ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona.

