Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane provides future update amidst Juventus links

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to rule out a potential Juventus move in the future.

The Frenchman spent five years at Juventus as a player between 1996 and 2001, winning two Serie A titles.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Zidane, whose contract with Real Madrid runs until 2022, could be on his way out of the club after the ongoing season. He is currently two years into his second managerial stint with Los Blancos.

Zidane was first appointed as Real Madrid manager in 2016. In two-and-a-half seasons, he led the club to a La Liga title and a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League title wins. Since being re-appointed as manager in 2019, the 48-year-old has added one more La Liga title to Real Madrid's cabinet.

Real Madrid now have a foot in this season's UEFA Champions League semi-finals after a 3-1 first-leg quarter-final win over Liverpool.

When asked about the possibility of joining Juventus as a manager in the future, Zidane refused to rule out a move, telling Sky Italia:

"Italy is always in the heart. Juve has always been important to me. I don't know. For now I'm here. Let's see."

YET ANOTHER MASTERPIECE GOAL BY ZIDANE! ⚽️🙌



🖼🤔 What would this work of art be called? 👇#GoalOfTheDay #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/qszvn3SCAO — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 25, 2021

We could have scored even more goals: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Advertisement

Vinicius Junior scored the first and third goals for Real Madrid, while Marco Asensio got the second

Real Madrid were too good for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the first leg of their quarter-final tie. Played at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in the Spanish capital, the match saw Los Blancos race to a 2-0 lead in the first half, courtesy of goals from Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio.

Liverpool were a rejuvenated side in the second half and scored a crucial away goal through Mohamed Salah. However, more questionable defending from the Reds saw Real Madrid regain their two-goal cushion.

After the match, Zinedine Zidane claimed that Real Madrid could have scored more goals. However, he was pleased with the team's overall performance, especially those of goalscorers Vinicius and Asensio.

"We can be happy with the game we played but there is a return and we have to finish the job. But, I repeat, we can be happy with tonight's race because we ran a complete race.

"I'm happy for Vinicius because he has missed the goal a bit. He scored two tonight and it's big to score in the Champions League. I'm happy for him and for the team.

He added:

Advertisement

"Asensio has scored four games [in a row]. For us it is very important to create for scoring chances and to score. Tonight we did it. We could have scored even more goals."

🎙️ Zidane: "It’s a fair result, I am happy for the players because they put in in an incredible effort." pic.twitter.com/lEtgogzobf — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 6, 2021