Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal or Barcelona? Jamie Carragher predicts who will win the UEFA Champions League

Jamie Carragher has backed Manchester City to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Barcelona falling short.

The Cityzens face Madrid in the quarterfinals with the first leg tonight (April 9) at the Santiago Bernabeu. The two European giants met in last season's semifinals and Pep Guardiola's men prevailed with an impressive 5-1 win on aggregate.

Manchester City went on to win Europe's elite club competition for the first time in their history. They also beat Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals and could face the Bundesliga giants if they beat Real Madrid.

Carragher predicted how each round and the final of this season's Champions League will pan out. The Liverpool legend started with the quarterfinals during analysis on CBS Sports Golazo:

"Arsenal vs Bayern I'm gonna go for European experience I'm gonna go for Bayern. I'm gonna go for Manchester City the best team in Europe (to beat Real Madrid). I'm gonna go for Atletico Madrid (to beat Borussia Dortmund) and Kylian (Mbappe) is gonna do it there (knock Barcelona out)."

These results mean PSG would meet Atletico and City would face Bayern in the semifinals.

Carragher tipped the Parisians to meet the Cityzens in the final at Wembley and couldn't resist a dig at the team he thinks will win the Champions League:

"I'm gonna go for PSG in the final to play in the final and the winner is the team with 115 charges Manchester City!"

Real Madrid are out for revenge against City after last season's humiliation in Europe's elite club competition. They were both touted as favorites to win the tournament until the quarterfinal draw.

PSG appear to be viewed as the strongest contender from the other side of the draw. The Ligue 1 giants are slight favorites to prevail against Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo admits Manchester City are 'the best team in the world'

Rodrygo heaped praise on Manchester City.

Manchester City are, by definition, the world's best team after winning the FIFA Club World Cup in December. That was the Cityzens' fifth trophy in the space of a year and they are still alive in three competitions this season.

Guardiola's men face a Real Madrid side who have flourished this season and are the Champions League record holders (14). It promises to be an intriguing quarterfinal tie between the two European titans.

Rodrygo is aware of the huge challenge Los Blancos have in front of them. The Brazilian attacker thinks the reigning European champions are the greatest team in the world (via Madrid Universal):

"Manchester City is very good, but our team is also very strong. It will be good to face them again. They are the champions of the Champions League and the world, today they are the best team in the world, so we have total respect for them."

The Cityzens surged to last season's Champions League final with a decisive 5-1 aggregate win against Real Madrid. Guardiola will be eager for his troops to replicate that dominant performance.

