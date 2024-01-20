Real Madrid and Manchester City to battle for £100 million rated Bayern Munich target - Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester City have joined Bayern Munich in the race for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz. According to German outlet Bild, several European giants have an eye on the young star who has performed brilliantly for Xabi Alonso's side.

However, an exit in the short term seems unlikely. The 20-year-old's father and advisor, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, said this back in November (via Bild):

“Leverkusen is currently putting together something very good - Florian is a building block of it, and it makes sense if this building block remains there for a while.”

The report claims that Wirtz could command a huge transfer fee, likely eclipsing the €150 million mark. However, Leverkusen are keen on holding onto him instead of selling him for a massive amount. He has a deal in place until 2027 but the German side are willing to offer a new contract with an increased wage.

The youngster is a key player for Xabi Alonso's side that lead Bundesliga. He has bagged eight goals and 12 assists in 24 games and is unbeaten in his appearances for the side this season.

Real Madrid already have a boatload of attacking talent, with youngsters such as Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, and Arda Guler. The addition of Wirtz could further solidify their position in front of goal.

Manchester City, meanwhile, could see the 20-year-old as a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian is currently 32 years old and while he is still at the peak of his powers, the Premier League side will be smart to secure Wirtz as a possible successor.

Cristiano Ronaldo marks Real Madrid and Manchester City as UCL favorites

The Al-Nassr superstar has chosen his UCL favorites.

Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen Manchester City as the most likely team to win the Champions League again. He added Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as other teams that could lift the trophy.

Ronaldo said (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“Manchester City have good chance to win the Champions League again”.

“Favorites? Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern…”.

Los Blancos completed a perfect run through their UCL group stage, winning six out of six to top Group C. They will face RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 to begin their knockouts on February 13.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are hoping to go back-to-back after winning all their group-stage games. Their knockout campaign begins against Danish side FC Copenhagen on February 13.