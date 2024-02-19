Real Madrid and Manchester City on high alert as PSG defender wants to leave - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi is reportedly set to leave the club with Real Madrid and Manchester City chasing his signature, according to reports from Sports Zone.

A Real Madrid academy graduate, the Morocco international experienced his first real taste of top-flight football when he moved to Borussia Dortmund on loan from Los Blancos between 2018 and 2020. He was very impressive at the Signal Iduna Park, bagging 12 goals and 17 assists in 73 appearances for the club.

Upon his return, Hakimi was immediately sold to Italian giants Inter Milan for a reported fee of €43 million. He became one of the best wing-backs in Serie A in his only season at the club, contributing seven goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

In the summer of 2021, he moved to PSG for a reported fee of €68 million and has become one of the best full-backs in world football. In 105 games for the French giants, he has netted 13 times and assisted 17 more. Hakimi also has 73 caps for Morocco to his name.

At PSG, he formed a great friendship with French superstar Kylian Mbappe, with the pair celebrating many goals together and spending time together off the pitch as well. With Mbappe likely to make the move to Real Madrid at the end of the season, there is a chance that Hakimi could follow him and return to his boyhood club.

Manchester City are also interested in strengthening their squad with the addition of Hakimi. Manager Pep Guardiola is known to prefer versatile players, and with the Moroccan having excelled down the entire right flank, he could be a valuable asset if City complete his signing.

PSG have no hurry to extend Hakimi's contract, which runs till 2026. However, they do wish to recoup a fee for one of their prized assets, and a move to Real Madrid or Manchester City could be on the cards for the Moroccan.

Real Madrid transfer target Leny Yoro almost joined PSG in the January transfer window

Real Madrid are also interested in bringing in 18-year-old defensive wonderkid Leny Yoro from LOSC Lille. However, reports suggest that the defender almost joined PSG in the January transfer window.

Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna reported that Yoro had planned on making a move to the Parc des Princes in the winter before changing his mind. A potential interest from one of the biggest clubs in the world, Real Madrid, could have possibly influenced that decision.

Los Blancos desperately need some depth in defense, as their lack of it was exposed in the 2023-24 season. Star defenders Eder Militao and David Alaba suffered season-ending cruciate ligament injuries, leaving Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as the only senior centre-backs in the squad.

The latter two have also missed time with varying degrees of injuries, with Aurelien Tchouameni slotting in at centre-back in Real's disappointing 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

With Yoro a priority signing for Real in the summer, the Frenchman could become the latest player to spurn the riches of PSG for the history and prolonged success of Real Madrid.