Real Madrid News Roundup: 2 first-team players could leave in January, Hazard injury update, Ramos contract update - 5th November 2020 

Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 3-2 in the Champions League with goals from Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, and captain Sergio Ramos. The Los Blancos visit Valencia at the weekend in La Liga.

Here is the latest on Real Madrid on 5th November 2020

Two Real Madrid first-team players could leave in January

Real Madrid midfielder Isco and striker Luka Jovic could leave the club in January. According to a story in the Mirror, Everton will make a loan offer for Isco in the upcoming transfer window, with the 28-year-old intent on reuniting with his former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Isco of Real Madrid CF runs with the ball

Another report in Detik suggests Everton will make a loan offer with an option to buy for around €25 million. Ancelotti was asked about a potential deal Isco after the defeat to Newcastle, although he refused to be drawn into the speculation.

"Isco is a fantastic player and [I have] a fantastic memory of him but now I am not, honestly, focused there. I am focused on an important week we are going to have to recover players and to be well prepared for the game against United."

The other player linked with a move away from the club is striker Luka Jovic, who has been poor in the games afforded to him by Zinedine Zindane. AC Milan and Napoli are interested in the Serbian, according to Calciomercato.

Real Madrid signed the forward from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of £52.4 million. Jovic scored 27 goals in his final season in the Bundesliga but has only scored twice in 31 appearances for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard doesn't have a new injury

Eden Hazard has undergone a torrid time with injuries since making the switch to the Spanish capital. The winger was forced off in the game against Inter Milan, but it appears the substitution was a precautionary measure.

According to a report in AS, the former Chelsea man should be fit for the game at the weekend against Valencia. The Belgian has finally started to find some form and is building a promising relationship with Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid begin contract talks with Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid have begun contract talks with captain Sergio Ramos with under 12 months left on his current deal. According to ESPN, Real Madrid will offer a 4-year extension to the defender, which would keep him at the club till the age of 38.