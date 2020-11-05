Reports: Napoli and AC Milan interested in signing out-of-sorts Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic 

Reports have emerged that AC Milan and Napoli are interested in relieving Luka Jovic from his Real Madrid nightmare with a potential bid lined up for January.

The Serbia international was the star of the show at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 27 goals in all competitions as the German side qualified for the semifinals of the Europa League.

The striker's prolific season saw his stock rise rapidly and a scramble to secure his signature ensued among Europe's elite sides. Spanish giants Real Madrid evetually won the race, signing him for a fee of £52.4m.

Boys are back to training after a big win yesterday. 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/OqRbWZATp7 — Ahhe (@LukaJovic18i) November 4, 2020

At only 20 years of age, Jovic was expected to spearhead the Madrid attack for the next decade but things have gone horribly wrong for the former Benfica man.

He has failed to make a mark at the Santiago Bernabeu and does not seem to feature in the plans of Zinedine Zidane.

In his debut season in Spain, Jovic made only 27 appearances in all competitions, of which just seven were starts. Despite Real Madrid ending their three-year wait for league glory, Jovic found himself on the fringes, as he weighed in with a paltry two La Liga goals.

Things have hardly fared better for Jovic in the current campaign and the 22-year-old has made just four appearances in all competitions. He finds himself out of favor, with players like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Marco Asensio all ahead of him on the pecking order.

While Luka Jovic remains a supremely gifted player, he has not done enough in Real Madrid colors to justify his place in the team. The striker has also failed to take advantage of the limited opportunities that have come his way.

According to Italian media outfit Calciomercato, both AC Milan and Napoli could be in line to sign the Serbian as soon as January, as they seek to add more firepower to their attack

The report reveals that the two Serie A sides were interested in bringing Jovic to Italy last summer but could not get the deal over the line.

Real Madrid and their inconsistent start to the season

The defending La Liga champions have struggled to find momentum at the start of the season. Although they currently top the league table, their overall play has left a lot to be desired.

Their Champions League campaign has also gotten off to a stuttering start and they followed a shock 3-2 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk with a draw away to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Their latest fixture saw them narrowly beat Inter Milan to keep their qualification hopes alive, although they currently occupy third place in Group B.