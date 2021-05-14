Real Madrid News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in PSG star, midfielder set to return from loan and more – 14 May 2021

Real Madrid kept their La Liga hopes alive after a thumping 4-1 win over Granada on Thursday night. Los Blancos went ahead through a Luka Modric goal in the 17th minute before Rodrygo doubled their lead in injury time of the first half.

Granada sparked hopes of a comeback after Jorge Molina made it 2-1 for the home side in the 71st minute. However, Alvaro Odriozola nipped those in the bud when he put his team 3-1 up in the 75th minute. Karim Benzema put the game to bed by scoring Real Madrid’s fourth goal a minute later.

The result puts Zinedine Zidane’s wards back in second place after 36 games, two points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid news on 14 May 2021.

Real Madrid interested in signing PSG star

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid continue to hold an interest in Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, according to RMC’s Mohamed Bouhafsi. Los Blancos, however, could face competition from Liverpool, who are also monitoring the Frenchman.

The acclaimed journalist also revealed that the La Liga giants had funds in store to spend on Mbappe.

“Outside of PSG, there are potentially two clubs. We are talking about Real Madrid, who have been holding back some funds for Kylian Mbappé for several seasons now. And Liverpool, who have not necessarily spent loads in recent years. Liverpool are very interested in the idea of signing Kylian Mbappe," said Bouhafsi.

Midfielder set to return to Real Madrid at the end of loan spell

Dani Ceballos

According to reports, Dani Ceballos will head back to Real Madrid at the end of his current loan spell with Arsenal. The Spaniard began his first loan spell with the Gunners in the summer of 2019. The Premier League giants extended his loan stay for another season last summer.

Dani Ceballos will be heading back to Real Madrid after two years on loan. There is no desire from Arsenal, Real or Ceballos for a 3rd year nor a permanent deal. [@MarkyMBryans] pic.twitter.com/esNp8ZqzlL — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 14, 2021

However, the player, as well as the two clubs, are not interested in a third loan spell. Ceballos will return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season.

The player has made 77 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions so far this season and has scored 2 goals. He has failed to impress during his stay in the Premier League. It remains to be seen if he can break into the Los Blancos first team next season.

Real Madrid want veteran defender to leave this summer

Marcelo

According to reports, Real Madrid want Brazilian left-back Marcelo to leave the club this summer. Los Blancos want to give the player the option to choose his next destination and will even allow him to leave on a free transfer.

🚨🌗| Real Madrid want Marcelo to leave the club this summer and the player knows this. Real Madrid is planning to give him the option to choose his new club freely, without them having to pay a transfer fee. 🇧🇷 @abc_deportes #rmalive pic.twitter.com/a1tq6BaDsd — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 14, 2021

The Brazilian joined the club in January of 2007 and soon established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world. Marcelo has enjoyed immense success with Los Blancos, but a recent dip in form has hurt his chances of staying with the Spanish giants.