Real Madrid News Roundup: Update on Zidane's future, Premier League attacker lined up and more - 11 May 2021

Real Madrid could only salvage a 2-2 draw against Sevilla on Sunday, missing a chance to capitalize on Atletico Madrid’s 0-0 draw with Barcelona. As a result, Zinedine Zidane’s team remain in second place in the La Liga, two points behind Diego Simeone’s side.

The Los Blancos went behind to a Fernando goal in the 22nd minute before Marco Asensio equalized in the 67th minute. Ivan Rakitic converted a penalty in the 78th minute, and it appeared that Sevilla had clinched all three points.

However, Eden Hazard came off the bench to steal an equalizer in the fourth minute of injury time to keep his team’s title hopes alive.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid news on 11 May 2021.

Real Madrid manager linked with Juventus job

Andrea Pirlo

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo may be in the final days of his tenure at Turin, as it appears increasingly likely that he will be sacked. According to Marca via La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Bianconeri have shortlisted two candidates for the role, Massimiliano Allegri and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

🚨| Zinedine Zidane to Juventus is a very real possibility.@lequipe [🥇]

via @ForzaJuveEN — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 11, 2021

The Frenchman has refused to commit his future to the Los Blancos and has left the door open for a potential departure in the summer. Juventus will allow Pirlo to see out the last three games of the season and he will then reportedly part ways with the club.

Real Madrid interested in Premier League attacker

Real Madrid are interested in Fabio Silva.

Fabio Silva has put in some assured performances in his first season with the Wolverhampton Wanderers and his form has apparently caught the eye of Real Madrid.

According to TBR Football via Defensa Central, the Los Blancos want the 18-year-old at the Santiago Bernabeu and they are monitoring the player at the moment.

However, Wolves might not be eager to sell Silva unless they make a huge profit on the £35.6m they paid to secure his services last summer. Given the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hard to imagine the La Liga giants paying an exorbitant amount of money to price the teenager away from the Premier League side.

Gareth Bale willing to sit on the Real Madrid bench next season

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett claims his client is fine with sitting on the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu next season. The Welshman is currently on loan with Tottenham Hotspur but is expected to return to Spain in the summer.

Bale’s current contract at Madrid expires next summer and he has been linked with an extended stay with Spurs. Speaking to SNTV, the player’s agent admitted that the player might not have a future with the Los Blancos. However, he hinted that the player might be willing to see his contract out.

“I very much doubt Bale has a future at Real Madrid, but if they want to put him on the bench that’s fine. If they want to put me on the bench with that salary? That’s fine for me as well,” said Barnett

Gareth Bale agent to Evening Standard: “It's a three-party discussion; it’s us, Real and Tottenham. We have our views and we will let them know. Future at Real Madrid for Bale? I very much doubt that... but if they want to put him on the bench then that's fine”. ⚪️ #THFC #Real — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021