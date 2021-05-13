Real Madrid News Roundup: Zidane to leave at the end of the season, PSG offer 2-year contract to Los Blancos star and more - 13th May 2021

Real Madrid have no margin for error when they visit Granada on Thursday night after Atletico Madrid inched closer to the La Liga trophy with a hard-fought win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday. Unfortunately for Los Blancos, if Los Colchoneros win their last two games in the league, they will be guaranteed the trophy, irrespective of other results.

However, Zinedine Zidane will be aiming to push Atletico Madrid to the last day, hoping that they will falter on the way. If Real Madrid lose against Granada, Atletico could win the league this weekend against Osasuna.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid news on 13th May 2021.

Zidane to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season

According to Daily Mail, Real Madrid manager Zidane will leave the club in the summer, regardless of whether Los Blancos manage to defend their La Liga trophy. The 48-year-old has already made his decision, after reports that he no longer has the support of club president Florentino Perez.

Los Blancos could promote former player Raul as manager, who is currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, although the club could also turn to Massimiliano Allegri to replace the Frenchman. If he does leave, Zidane could be a target for Juventus, who are interested in bringing him to Turin to replace Andrea Pirlo. The Frenchman could also take charge of the French national team if there’s an opening after the Euros.

PSG offer 2-year contract to Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is in the final few weeks of his contract with Real Madrid and with contract talks refusing to reach a conclusive end, he looks certain to leave. Paris Saint-Germain could be his next destination and according to reports, the Ligue 1 giants have already offered him a two-year contract with an option to extend his stay for an additional year.

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Sergio Ramos a two year contract with the option of an additional year. It is thought the contract would include a signing on fee of €8 million.

[@Fichajes_futbol]#PSG #RealMadrid — That's Football! (@ThatsFootballTV) May 13, 2021

The Spaniard is willing to take a pay cut at Real Madrid but wants a two-year deal. However, Los Blancos are only offering him a one-year extension. As such, a move to PSG could become a possibility this summer for Ramos, whose contract with the Ligue 1 giants reportedly comes with a signing fee of €8m.

Real Madrid will not listen to offers for Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has grown in leaps and bounds since breaking into the Real Madrid team in 2018. According to the latest reports, the Uruguayan is considered to be a star of the future and is untouchable at Santiago Bernabeu. The player is a personal favorite of Zidane, and even if the Frenchman leaves at the end of the season, Los Blancos will not listen to any offers for him in the summer.

❗| Fede Valverde is untouchable and non-transferable. Zidane loves the player he is and Real Madrid will not listen to any offer. @marca [🥈] pic.twitter.com/bHtbQRnUQy — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 13, 2021

The 22-year-old rose through the ranks at Real Madrid and has already appeared 99 times for the first team since his debut, finding the back of the net five times. The Uruguayan has three goals from 30 appearances in all competitions this season.