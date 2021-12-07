Real Madrid offered the chance to snap up PSG attacker: Reports

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have offered striker Mauro Icardi to Real Madrid. Icardi is set to leave PSG either in January or next summer, depending upon the offers.

PSG have offered multiple clubs, including Real Madrid, an opportunity to sign the Argentine. It is an interesting offer since Los Blancos might look for a replacement for Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz. Neither player has had much playing time at the Bernabeu and they look set to leave.

However, Icardi's form hasn't been good enough to warrant a transfer to a club like Real Madrid. He has scored just three goals in 16 appearances for the French giants this season. His off-the-field life has also been heavily publicized, and it has had a visible impact on his performances on the pitch.

#Transfers 🚨PSG striker Mauro Icardi is keen to leave the club for regular playing minutes. He has grown frustrated at regularly being overlooked in favour of PSG trio Kylian Mbappe , Neymar and Lionel Messi. (@footmercato)🚨PSG striker Mauro Icardi is keen to leave the club for regular playing minutes. He has grown frustrated at regularly being overlooked in favour of PSG trio Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi.#Transfers

Other than Real Madrid, Icardi could move to various other clubs who are interested in signing him. One such team is Premier League club Newcastle United. With a recent change in ownership, they are now the wealthiest club on the planet and might be willing to offer Icardi a lucrative deal.

However, Newcastle have struggled to find form in the Premier League with just one win this season. This might deter the likes of Icardi from signing for the Magpies.

Real Madrid interested in PSG star Kylian Mbappe; Icardi not a priority

There was a time a couple of seasons ago when Real Madrid were linked with Icardi, but a move failed to materialize. Since then, the Argentine's form has dipped massively. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has picked up the pace even further.

Hence, it seems extremely unlikely that Real Madrid will accept PSG's offer to sign Icardi. The PSG forward that Los Blancos are particularly interested in is Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid made a €200 million bid for the 22-year old this summer but were turned down by the Parisian club. Mbappe has just a few months left on his contract and it seems unlikely the Frenchman will renew his contract with PSG.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Real Madrid are now certain they will sign Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer in the summer. (Source: AS) 🚨 Real Madrid are now certain they will sign Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer in the summer. (Source: AS) https://t.co/xoaz81pOx9

Mbappe is reportedly set to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January and will join them next summer.

The Spanish club have made their intentions of bringing Mbappe to the Bernabeu clear for several years now. Hence, it seems likely that it is only a matter of time before we see the PSG star in the whites of Real Madrid.

