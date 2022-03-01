"Real Madrid was the one that didn't let me leave" - James Rodriguez opens up about failed move to La Liga giants

Colombian star James Rodriguez has revealed that Real Madrid halted his move to Atletico Madrid after spending two years on loan at Bayern Munich. He stated that he agreed to terms with Atletico Madrid for a full-time move during his time in Germany. However, Los Blancos blocked the move.

Speaking about his incomplete move to Atletico Madrid, James said:

“I think not, because it was the decision that I made, I had at that time to go to a team that everyone already knows which one it is, which did not happen. I was going to be at home near my son and my daughter, that's why I left because I had practically everything done with this club and in the end Real Madrid was the one that didn't let me leave.''

James insisted that players are not the masters of their professional life and a lot remains in the hands of the clubs they play for. Further into the conversation, James said:

''In football one does not manage alone, one has bosses and whether they send or not send well, you have to pay attention to them and nothing can be done."

The 30-year-old Colombian midfielder spent four seasons at the Santiago Bernabeau, scoring 37 goals in 125 matches in all competitions. James won two Champions Leagues, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and two La Liga titles while playing for the Spanish giants.

He then spent two years with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after agreeing a loan deal in 2017, winning two consecutive German league titles.

The Colombian then moved on a free transfer to the Premier League for an year, playing for Everton. However, his fallout with his Spanish coach Rafa Benitez forced him to leave the club last summer and join Qatari side Al-Rayyan.

Real Madrid prioritise Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Santiago Bernabeau next season

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly prioritized signing Kylian Mbappe over any other player ahead of next season. Carlo Ancelotti's team is putting this agenda ahead of extending contract extensions for certain key players.

However, it was reported that Mbappe is looking to sign a short-term contract extension with his French club Paris Saint-Germain.

The 13-time Champions League winners have struggled to score goals in their recent games as Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema fail to convert key chances. Los Blancos will host PSG in the second tie of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9th. The first leg in Paris ended in a 1-0 loss for the Spanish club.

The Spanish giants have been strongly linked with Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland. But nothing concrete has so far come out of their pursuit of signing the two players.

