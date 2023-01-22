Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo has asked the Spanish giants to allow him to stay at the club despite being surplus to requirements this season.

The 25-year-old Spaniard is currently down the pecking order of center-backs under Carlo Ancelotti, with game time being relatively scarce.

Vallejo has so far played just 56 minutes of football action for Los Blancos in the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign across all competitions.

He has played just 39 minutes in the Copa del Rey and was handed a rare 16 minutes in the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Vallejo has pleaded to be allowed to remain at the club this season, citing that he doesn't have a better option aside from Real Madrid. The Spaniard is also comfortable being used as a substitute under Ancelotti.

The 25-year-old defender joined Los Blancos in 2015. He has also had a couple of loan spells at the likes of Real Zaragoza, Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolves, and Granada.

Vallejo, however, has been lucky to win a couple of trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu. Some of which include the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, the UEFA Super Cup, the Supercopa de Espana, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid unwilling to waste their time on PSG star Kylian Mbappe

The Spanish giants don't seem to be bothered about the current situation of French forward Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe was the subject of strong transfer interest from Los Blancos during the summer of 2022, but opted to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

His decision is believed to have angered a couple of senior members at Real Madrid, including club president Florentino Perez.

However, he later came out to state that the door is still open to signing Mbappe in the future should the opportunity arise.

In his words, as seen in the Mirror, Perez said:

"I never said it's over between Mbappe and Real Madrid forever. I never said that. In three years, many things can change. I don't want this Mbappe. The last one is not the same Kylian we wanted. I wanted the real one."

He added:

"Real Madrid will be always open to buy players who understand that no one is bigger than the club."

However, reports as seen in Marca suggest that the Spanish giants won't waste time in any negotiations for the player like they did last summer.

It was also revealed that a move for Mbappe will only be encouraged should PSG name a price and also the player shows willingness to move.

