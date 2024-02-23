Real Madrid to pay tribute to club legend Sergio Ramos during La Liga fixture against Sevilla - Reports

Real Madrid's upcoming La Liga fixture against Sevilla will be legendary defender Sergio Ramos' first appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu, since his departure from Madrid in 2021. As a result, the Merengues are reportedly preparing to honor the returning center-back before the commencement of the said bout.

Having joined the side in 2005, Ramos went on to achieve iconic status at Los Blancos, diligently serving them for 16 years.

The 2010 World Cup winner also captained Real Madrid for six seasons, securing a massive 22 pieces of silverware during his time in the Spanish capital.

Consequently, Real Madrid have thoughtfully decided to honor Ramos on his return to the Bernabeu after spending close to three years away from the celebrated stadium (via The Athletic). Nevertheless, the upper management of the Spanish giants has decided to keep the tribute short and simple in order to display respect to their opponents, Sevilla.

Expand Tweet

The 37-year-old defensive stalwart recently completed a move to Sevilla, re-joining his boyhood club after a two-year hiatus from La Liga with Paris Saint-Germain. Despite his age, Sergio Ramos has featured heavily for the Andalusian side, making 24 appearances across all competitions this term. He has scored five goals and has an assist to his name.

The Spaniard has managed to remain unbeaten in the matches he has played against Real Madrid, drawing twice and winning one match. His latest appearance against his former side came in October of 2023, which ultimately ended in a stalemate.

Real Madrid expected to raise their talisman's salary amidst Kylian Mbappe's signing

After dragging the saga for two long years, Kylian Mbappe seems to have finally decided upon his future, with reports suggesting that the Frenchman has agreed to a transfer to Madrid. Details of his supposed contract have also been revealed, with Okdiario editor Ramon Alvarez De Mon reporting that the 25-year-old forward is set to bag a net salary of €15m.

The Spanish sports broadcaster's reports also claim that Real Madrid want to ensure that Mbappe's much-awaited arrival does not disrupt the atmosphere of the dressing room. As a result, the Merengues have decided to boost their talisman Jude Bellingham's wages, who currently earns a reported net salary of €8m per year (via Managing Madrid).

Fans would argue that Bellingham is worthy of every penny that he earns, considering the blistering form showcased by him in front of the goal. The 20-year-old Englishman has bagged 20 goals and eight assists in 29 outings across all competitions this term, making him the most productive player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Having sustained an ankle sprain in his side's emphatic win over Girona, Bellingham is expected to return to the first-team setup in early March.