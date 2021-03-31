Real Madrid planning three blockbuster signings in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid’s current campaign has not been anything to write home about and the La Liga giants are already planning for the summer to ensure they are back to the top next season.

According to The Real Champs via El Chiringuito, the Los Blancos are preparing for a series of blockbuster signings ahead of next season. Real Madrid have made Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and David Alaba their top transfer targets for the summer.

The La Liga giants have struggled ever since Cristiano Ronaldo departed the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2018. While Real Madrid won the league last season, it is clear that they require urgent reinforcements in the attacking department.

There have been rumors in recent months that a reunion with the Portuguese is on the cards. However, the Los Blancos are aware that they need fresh blood in their attack to get back competing in the league and in Europe.

While David Alaba reportedly has an agreement in place to move to Real Madrid for free in the summer, securing the services of Haaland and Mbappe might not be a walk in the park.

There have been reports in recent weeks that the Norwegian striker has chosen the Santiago Bernabeu as his next destination despite interest from Manchester City. However, Real Madrid's position in the race for Mbappe’s signature is unclear.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target for Real Madrid, but the Los Blancos are yet to complete a move for the player. However, it has been reported that Mbappe has turned down several contract extension offers from the Ligue 1 giants so far.

As such, the La Liga giants still have an outside chance of getting a deal over the line, provided they have the required finances to complete the move.

Real Madrid unlikely to secure all three summer targets

It is unlikely that Real Madrid will start the season with all three players in their team, given their astronomical wages and the competition for their signatures.

While David Alaba has reportedly turned down advances from potential suitors to aid a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu, there will be stiff competition for the services of Haaland and Mbappe in the summer.

