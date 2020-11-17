Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hinted that club captain Sergio Ramos could leave at the end of the season when his contract with the side expires.

Ramos' representatives are currently negotiating a contract extension with Los Blancos. The 34-year-old is reportedly requesting a two-year deal, which would allow him to retire at the club in 2023.

Real Madrid are, however, reluctant to offer Sergio Ramos a two-year deal, as they are seeking to stick to their policy of only offering 12-month deals to players over the age of 30.

Ramos joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2005 from Sevilla. He initially started his career at the club as a right-back, establishing himself as a regular in the Real Madrid and Spanish national teams.

He was later converted to a center-back by Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese manager's stint as Real Madrid's manager.

Sergio Ramos has since become one of the best central defenders in world football, and has continued to maintain his high standards even at an older age, leading Los Merengues to their first La Liga title in four years last season.

The Spain captain has won 22 major honors, including five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles so far. He has also become one of La Liga's top goal-scorers from a defensive position.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is open to letting Sergio Ramos leave amid interest from PSG

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly on red alert with regards to Sergio Ramos' contract situation at Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked with a big money offer for the defender, and Florentino Perez has confirmed he would not block Ramos' exit if a suitable offer came in, according to a report from El Chiringuito TV.

PSG are reportedly willing to offer Ramos a three-year deal worth €20 million a year in wages, which has caught the attention of the veteran player. Ramos could be enticed to take on a new challenge as he approaches the final stages of his career.

However, despite Florentino Perez's openness to allow Sergio Ramos end his 15-year spell at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane will not be pleased with the club letting go of his captain and star player.

The same outlet also suggested that Los Blancos could make an exception for Ramos and offer him a two-year contact, but will not match the rumored €20 million-a-year salary that PSG are willing to offer.