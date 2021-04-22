Real Madrid president Florentino Perez provides updates on the future of Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric

In an interview with El Larguero, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez spoke on various topics including the controversial European Super League, along with the future of some of his Real Madrid players.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Croatian midfielder Luka Modric will be out of contract this summer with the Galacticos.

According to Perez, Luka Modric is exceptionally close to signing a new deal with Real Madrid, while the future of captain Sergio Ramos looks indecisive at the moment.

Real Madrid president has done everything to keep Ramos onboard

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been at the club since 2005 following his switch from Sevilla.

Perez said he has already offered Ramos a contract offer and it is up to him to sign the deal. There are rumors that PSG and Manchester United are also interested in acquiring the services of Ramos.

In the aforementioned interview, Perez said:

“Sergio Ramos has not signed a new contract as of today - and I don’t know why. I love Sergio as a son. But the situation is what it is. He knows it, and so do I”.

However, Perez has also stated that there is a big possibility that some of the players will have to leave the club come next season. Perez confirmed that by saying:

“We are closing this season and we ask the players to make an effort. I love them all. I signed Ramos in 2005. It will depend on the situation of the club, some players will have to be sold"

Ramos has been an inspirational captain for Real Madrid. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The Real Madrid president, however, looked more confident about the chances of Luka Modric signing a new deal.

Based on rumors circulating about the Croatian, it seems that Modric will only sign a one-year deal with Los Blancos, keeping him at the club until 2022.

On top of having the services of Luka Modric for another season, Real Madrid fans will be hoping that they can say the same about their inspirational captain Sergio Ramos as well.

The Spanish international has been an integral member of the all conquering Real Madrid side under manager Zinedine Zidane. Ramos has made more than 650 appearances for Real Madrid and has been instrumental in the team's success in the Champions League in recent seasons.