Real Madrid President Perez adamant UEFA will not kick European Super League teams out of Champions League

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has always been a big advocate for the European Super League. The Spaniard is also the first chairman of the ESL, a league formed by the premier European clubs.

Since the announcement of the formation of the European Super League, there has been a lot of blacklash from fans and football authorities over the intent and purpose of ESL.

UEFA's Danish member Jesper Moller expects 3 out of the 4 current semifinalists in the Champions League, who are also part of the newly formed ESL, to be removed from the CL with immediate effect.

However, the current Real Madrid president doesn't believe in this story. Perez said,

"They won't throw Real Madrid out of the Champions League, for sure. Not Madrid or Manchester City or anyone. I'm completely sure. Or La Liga either."

"Real Madrid and other European Super League clubs would earn more money by playing each other" - Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has suggested that when big teams play against each other, it attracts more fans and in turn will make more money for the participating clubs.

According to Perez, a Real Madrid vs Juventus is a more attractive proposition than Real Madrid vs Eibar. Perez said:

"What would bring in money is the 15 clubs playing each other every week. That's the greatest show in the world, there's nothing like it. A Real Madrid-Manchester United or a Barcelona-Milan is more attractive than Manchester United against a small club."

Big clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool, etc. have massive fan followings in countries like China and Singapore and that is where these clubs earn the maximum revenue from.

The European Super League also promises these 12 clubs more money than the revenue they earn from the Champions League set up.

Big clubs have a huge fan following outside their home country. (Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images)

According to Florentino Perez, the income of these clubs from the Champions League is not a substantial amount. Perez added:

"Today, with the income from the Champions League as it is, we'll die, less audience, less money. We'll all die. They say the new Champions League format will come in by 2024, we'll be dead by then."

Apart from clubs facing a possible axing from the Champions League, FIFA and UEFA also stated that these clubs' players won't be allowed to participate in any International tournaments. This has understandably caused a lot of commotion with the Euros coming up this summer but Florentino Perez has urged the players to remain calm.

The breakaway European Super League formed by AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, FC Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur is being seen as a replacement for midweek Champions League and Europa League games.

Florentino Perez has also said that there will be 3 more teams joining the European Super League, with the other 5 places reserved for teams based on their domestic performance.