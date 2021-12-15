Real Madrid put brakes on Kylian Mbappe pursuit due to UCL Round of 16 showdown with PSG: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided to show their UCL last-16 opponent PSG some respect by not going after Kylian Mbappe's signature before March 2022. Real Madrid are allowed to hold talks with Kylian Mbappe from January itself. However, the Galacticos will show their respect to PSG by delaying those talks until the two sides have played in the Champions League.

On Monday, UEFA held its highly-anticipated Champions League round-of-16 draw in Nyon. The draw originally put Real Madrid against Benfica and PSG against Manchester United. Unfortunately, a clerical error from UEFA’s side nullified the original results of the draw and the 16 teams had to be drawn again.

As per the redraw, Real Madrid will now face PSG in the round-of-16, which is serving as a double whammy for the 13-time European champions. Not only were PSG one of the toughest teams Madrid could have drawn, but their last-16 clash also complicates their pursuit of Mbappe.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid do not want to make Mbappe’s transfer official until their last-16 clash with PSG is dealt with.

The club believe signing Mbappe before the match could give them an unfair advantage, as the Frenchman would then be playing against his new team. Real Madrid do not wish to disrespect PSG before such an important fixture and would only move for the player after the second leg.

PSG, meanwhile, are still trying to renew their star player’s contract, but the 2018 World Cup winner has so far thwarted all their advancements. If everything stays on track until March, Real Madrid could finally get their man without paying a single dime to PSG.

PSG star Sergio Ramos left embarrassed by old Real Madrid interview

PSG’s Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid could see Sergio Ramos return to the Santiago Bernabeu. The four-time Champions League-winning star spent 16 years in the Spanish capital. He had publicly committed to never competing against Real Madrid in his career a few years back.

Following the draw, the old interview has resurfaced and is being circulated incessantly on social media. The player, of course, has not reacted to the news and is currently focused on helping PSG beat Real Madrid in the Champions League.

