Real Madrid have put multiple stars up for sale to prepare for Mbappe

Real Madrid are planning to trim down their squad to accommodate PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who is pushing to complete a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have put Eden Hazard up for sale in a bid to prepare for the arrival of the French international at the club.

Multiple sources have reported that Madrid have submitted an improved bid of €170 million (£146m/$200m) bid for Mbappe after their initial offer for the player was rejected by PSG. PSG have publicly confirmed that the striker wants to leave the club after having tuned down a new contract at the club. Real Madrid are thus confident of signing him.

🚨| Vinicius is non-transferable. If a good offer comes for Asensio or Rodrygo they could leave. Jović and Mariano are for sale. @ElTransistorOC [🥇] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) August 26, 2021

Real Madrid are now working behind the scenes to make room for Mbappe at the club. Carlos Ancelotti is looking to trim down his squad given the intense competition for attacking positions. The Spanish giants are looking to offload one of Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio or Rodrygo if they are able to finalize a deal for Kylian Mbappe.

Hazard, Bale and Asensio are some of the players Real Madrid are prepared to sell

Real Madrid have already made Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz available for transfer earlier this summer and are now actively looking to improve on their efforts so that the club can finance multiple transfers away from the club before the transfer deadline day so they can make room for the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Even though Eden Hazard is up for sale, he was still included in Real Madrid’s squad for their match against Real Betis on Saturday. Hazard has been linked with a return to his former club Chelsea in recent months but according to reports, he is now dedicated to staying at the club and fighting for his place in Carlos Ancelotti’s starting XI.

🚨 Eden Hazard is not considering leaving Real Madrid this summer and the club don’t want to loan him out. (Source: @RMadridistaReal) pic.twitter.com/9XgmMZ8XcZ — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 27, 2021

Madrid are aware that Eden Hazard’s wage bill would make it tough for other clubs to sign him and that it would take an enormous offer for the Belgian to complete a move away from the club. Asensio, Bale and Mariano therefore seem most likely to leave Real Madrid, while Rodrygo has been linked with a loan move away from the club.

The Blancos are prepared to listen to any offers for each of these five players but Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are considered untouchable by the club. Casemiro, Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal have all recently signed new long-term deals and hence are unlikely to leave either.

