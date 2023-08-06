Real Madrid ready to make €70 million bid for Chelsea target - Reports

Real Madrid is actively searching for a top-level striker following Karim Benzema's departure to Saudi Arabia. While their priority remains securing Kylian Mbappe from PSG, the complexity of the negotiations has led Real Madrid to explore alternative options.

If the coveted Frenchman's signing doesn't materialize, the club is eyeing Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus as a potential replacement for Benzema's goal-scoring prowess.

According to El Nacional, Madrid has reignited their interest in the Serbian forward after a friendly match where Vlahovic impressed by scoring a goal. The 23-year-old striker has caught the attention of the Real Madrid board, and they are prepared to go to great lengths to secure his signature.

Vlahovic has been identified as an attractive option to bolster Madrid's attacking line. However, the stumbling block remains the transfer fee demanded by Juventus, which ranges between €80 and €100 million. Madrid's president Florentino Perez hesitates to reach such an outrageous figure.

If Juventus agrees to a €70 million transfer, Dusan Vlahovic could soon become a new addition to Real Madrid's squad. His arrival could impact Kylian Mbappe's future at the club, as the Serbian striker would fill the void reserved for the French star.

Madrid's pursuit of Vlahovic comes as a contingency plan to ensure they secure a quality forward, irrespective of whether the Mbappe deal is completed. The Los Blancos' manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has emphasized the need for a new '9', and Vlahovic's impressive performances have made him an enticing candidate.

In 63 appearances for Juventus, Vlahovic has scored 23 goals and provided six more assists. He has also had a brilliant stint at Fiorentina, amassing as many as 49 goals and eight assists in 109 appearances.

Vlahovic's arrival would undoubtedly bolster Madrid's attacking options and provide much-needed firepower up front.

Chelsea emerges as a possible destination for Vlahovic amid Real Madrid speculations - Reports

Italian journalist Romeo Agresti has shed light on the transfer speculations surrounding Dusan Vlahovic, hinting that Chelsea could be the only viable destination for the Serbian forward.

🎖️| Vlahović to Real Madrid? The only possible destination at the moment is Chelsea. @romeoagresti

While there have been reports linking Vlahovic to Madrid, Agresti's latest information suggests that the Premier League club is emerging as a potential suitor for the talented striker.

As negotiations and rumors swirl around Vlahovic's future, it remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure his services. Given their recent history of incremental cash spending abilities, Chelsea's interest in the player and his imminent arrival in London is highly likely. However, it will be interesting to see which club Vlahovic would choose as he desperately wishes to move out of Turin.